Carter Nelson sprints toward third base during the Wolves’ 8-5 home win over Blackduck. Nelson pitched four-plus frames to get the win.
Photo by Dean Morrill

A five-run third inning proved to be the difference as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s baseball team beat visiting Blackduck 8-5 Monday night to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Senior Carter Nelson improved to 2-0 with four-plus innings of work. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five.

