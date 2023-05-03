A five-run third inning proved to be the difference as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s baseball team beat visiting Blackduck 8-5 Monday night to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Senior Carter Nelson improved to 2-0 with four-plus innings of work. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five.
Cole Rutten came on in relief in the fifth and went the rest of the way. He allowed one run on one hit while fanning four.
Wyatt Hegg, Gavin Swanson and Nelson each had two hits, while Logan Watts, Rutten both had one. Nelson and Rutten each had two RBIs while Hegg and Watts driving in one run.
WHA scored solo runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.
WHA beats Panthers
The Wolves got strong pitching and defense to open the season April 25 with an 11-4 road win over Cass Lake-Bena.
Nelson got the win by going four innings. He allowed two runs on three hits, and struck out nine. He did have some control problems by giving up seven walks.
Rutten pitched the final three frames and also gave up only two runs on two hits, while fanning eight.
Hegg, Watts and Rutten each had two hits, with Caleb Crow having a two-run double. Brad Hasse and Dustin Thompson both had two walks.
Hasse also drove in two runs with a sac fly and bases-load walk, with Hegg, Watts and Rutten with an RBI each.
WHA scored four runs in the second with Crow driving in two. Two more runs scored in the fourth, one in the fifth and the final four in the sixth.
Wolves lose in 7th
WHA scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and grab the lead against host Mahnomen-Waubun Thursday night.
The Bombers answered by scoring five runs in the bottom half to walk-off with a 11-10 win.
The Wolves held a slim 11-10 hit advantage, but a couple of errors led to four unearned runs, and WHA’s two pitchers gave up eight walks.
Watts and Isaiah Agard each had two hits, while Hegg, Swanson, Nelson, Rutten, Hasse, Alex Daigle and Crow each having a hit. Agard drove in three runs, Watts and Daigle each had two RBIs, with Swanson, Rutten and Crow each driving in a run.
Swanson pitched the first five innings and allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while fanning four. Dustin Thompson pitched the final 1.3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and five walks.
WHA scored a run in the first and two in the second for a 3-1 lead. The Wolves did not score again until the fifth when Hasse and Agard both scored. WHA scored again in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead.
