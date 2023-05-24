The Wolves baseball team will close out the regular season with two home games.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was scheduled to host Red Lake Monday afternoon, but the Warriors cancelled
This week the 5-6 Wolves will play Hill City-Northland and Cass Lake-Bena in Walker, with the playoffs beginning next week.
Ogilvie wins in five
The Wolves’ bats fell silent for the second straight game, as they did not get a hit and only managed three walks in a 13-1 home loss to Ogilvie Friday afternoon.
WHA’s only run came in the fourth as Logan Watts led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and beat a throw home by the pitcher on a grounder hit by Brad Hasse.
Landon Halverson went the distance to get the win, while Gavin Swanson got the loss. WHA’s defense didn’t help by committing five errors that led to six unearned runs. Swanson allowed eight runs on nine hits and walked two, while he fanned two.
Cole Rutten came on in relief in the fifth and gave up the final five runs on three hits and five walks before Hasse got the final out.
WHA plays at BSU
The tradition of Northland Conference team’s playing at Bemidji State University last Thursday did not go well for the Wolves.
WHA was scheduled to play the final of five games, but it didn’t start on time, which meant they and Pine River-Backus had to contend with lights and cold rain.
The Wolves got off to nice start by scoring a run in the top of the first, but they didn’t score again until the fifth inning in a 13-3 loss.
The Tigers only had four hits, but they took advantage of 14 free bases, several wild pitches and a couple of untimely errors. They scored three runs in the first, five in the second, one more in the third, and then four in the bottom of the fifth to end the game under the 10-run mercy rule.
Carter Nelson got the loss, while Irvin Tulenchik picked up the win.
Swanson led WHA with two hits, with Wyatt Hegg and Nelson each having one hit. Rutten drove in the first run on a ground-out and the second on bass-loaded walk. Nelson followed the latter with a RBI single.
