The Wolves led host Hill City-Northland 6-3 going into the bottom of the third inning of their Section 5A playoff game June 1.
Then the Storm, the No. 4 seed, responded by scoring 14 runs over the next four innings on their way to a 17-7 win.
The loss ends the Wolves’ season at 4-12. The 11-9 Storm fell 11-0 to Sebeka June 2, and 12-3 to Nevis to end their season.
Christian Moe and Caden Opheim each had three hits for WHA, while Triston Fielder, Carson Strosahl and Caiden Strosahl each collected one hit.
Strosahl drove in three runs, Gavin Johannsen two and Jacob Smith had one RBI. Fielder, Moe and Opheim each scored two runs.
The first five batters for WHA had eight hits in 21 plate appearances, while the bottom four went 1-11 with eight strike outs.
Fielder pitched into the fourth, allowing nine runs on four hits and four walks. Only two of the runs were earned as WHA committed three errors.
Opheim came on in relief and went one inning allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. An error led to two unearned runs.
Moe pitched the final 1.1 innings and gave up five earned runs on four hits and two walks.
WHA scored twice in the first as Fielder scored on Carson Strosahl’s single and Moe on a grounder by Smith that was ruled an error.
In the next inning, Moe and Opheim both singled and scored on a grounder by Johannsen that was misplayed. Strosahl followed that with a RBI hit that was also ruled an error.
Fielder’s run in the third made it 6-3, with the Storm answering with two in the bottom half. The Storm scored six runs in the fourth to take an 11-6 lead.
The Wolves’ final run came in the fifth as Opheim singled and scored on a dropped fly ball hit by Strosahl.
