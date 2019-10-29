It wasn’t the Lady Wolves’ best performance of the season, but it was just good enough to open the Section 5A Volleyball Playoffs with a home win over Nevis Friday night.
With the match tied at one set apiece and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley trailing in the third set, the Wolves turned the tide and ultimately the match to win in four sets.
After taking the first set 25-16 behind seven kills from Megan Benjamin, 14 assists from Bri Raddatz and despite five serve errors, Nevis came back to take the second 25-22. Benjamin only had four kills in the set as WHA struggled with trying to get good passes to Raddatz.
Two of Benjamin’s kills came late in the set as WHA cut the lead to 24-22, but the Tigers got the last point as WHA’s kill never got over the net.
In the pivotal third set, the Tigers led 10-5 and appeared in control. A time out by Coach Bonnie Sea came at the right time and WHA quickly had a 15-14 lead. It also helped that Benjamin, who would finish with 25 kills, was putting down kill after kill set up by good passing and sets by fellow senior Raddatz, who finished with 40 assists.
WHA stretched the third-set lead to 21-16 on ace serve by Benjamin. After another Wolves’ point, Kali Oelschlager followed with two straight kills and WHA was soon celebrating with a 25-16 win.
The Wolves jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the fourth set, but a run by Nevis cut the lead to three at 14-11 as Benjamin was stuck in the back row. Once she was back in the front row the lead swelled to 22-15, and a short time later Raddatz put down a kill for a 25-19 win.
The Wolves committed 43 errors to Nevis’ 45, and served a little better at 89 percent compared to 88 percent. WHA did a much better job on digs with 66, compared to only 53 for Nevis, which had only 31 kills to WHA’s 52.
Oelschlager finished with eight kills, Raddatz, Abi Strandlie and Aleah Tabbert each had four, and Katie Sagen three.
Both Rachel Pitt and Ally Sea were perfect on serve (seven attempts), Benjamin missed only one (24) with two aces, and Naugle had two errors (22).
Four Wolves finished in double figures in digs with Raddatz leading the way with 12. Lizzie Naugle had 11, and both Rachel Pitt and Ally Sea had 10.
Benjamin led with four assisted blocks, while Tabbert had three and Raddatz two.
Makenna Frazier led Nevis with 16 kills, with Kia Heide the next closest with five.
