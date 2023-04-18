Members of both the varsity and junior varsity boys’ basketball team were honored during an award’s banquet held last Thursday night.
Varsity Coach Dan Craven, who is in his final year of coaching at WHA, along with JV Coach Jon Osowski, recognized the hard work of both the varsity and junior varsity players and thanked those players, along with parents.
“Nothing of value comes for free, so you need to keep working at getting better. You need to focus and set goals. Keep working in the right direction,” the coach said, noting this year’s squad went from four wins last season to 10. “You need to win or 14 or 15 games next season.”
Both Northland Conference and team awards, along with letters were presented to those players who saw action on varsity. Craven also recognized the three seniors who were Drew Deegan, Carter Nelson and Eli Pfeiffer.
Parker Brock was the lone player selected to the Northland Conference All-Conference First Team.
In team awards, Brock received five plaques, including leading the way with 69 assists, 34 steals, 315 points scored, the Three-Point Field Goal Percentage at 34 percent and the Iron Man Award for leading the team in minutes.
Junior Vinny Pederson received the Most Improved Award, sophomore Gavin Oelschlager the Sixth Man Award, and sophomore Joe Tande the Field Goal Percentage Award at 47 percent and the Rebound Award with 162.
The Wolf Award — given to player who exemplifies what a Wolf basketball player should be by giving 100 effort with great character — went to freshman Hayden Rettke.
Letters were also presented to the three seniors, each award winner, and sophomores Isaiah Agard, Joseph Bieloh, Niko Morrow and Blake Watson.
