WHA boys’ basketball players recognized were (from left) Parker Brock, Eli Pfeiffer, Carter Nelson, Hayden Rettke and Vinny Pederson. Not pictured are Drew Deegan, Gavin Oelschlager, Joe Tande.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Members of both the varsity and junior varsity boys’ basketball team were honored during an award’s banquet held last Thursday night.

Varsity Coach Dan Craven, who is in his final year of coaching at WHA, along with JV Coach Jon Osowski, recognized the hard work of both the varsity and junior varsity players and thanked those players, along with parents.

