A 10-2 run to open the game at Laporte Friday night got the Wolves on the right track and they never looked back in a 79-32 win.
The victory was the first of two straight as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley also beat Sebeka 62-52 Saturday night. Earlier in the week they lost 59-51 at Pine River-Backus after taking a five-point halftime lead.
In the Laporte contest, seniors Tom Hansen, Cole Rasmussen and TJ Smith dominated the paint in the first half, scoring eight, 11 and eight points respectively, while each also grabbed a handful of rebounds. Seniors Ethan Anderson and Connor Craven, and junior Clay Nelson were also doing their part as WHA improved to 10-4.
WHA shot better than 51 percent from the field, while their defense held Laporte to 26 percent. The Wolves also had 30-7 advantage on points off turnovers, 62-16 on points in the paint and 30-2 on points in transition.
A three-pointer by Noah Reimer cut the Wolves’ lead to 12-5, but unlike the night before, where the Wildcats sank 12 threes in a six-point loss to Pine River-Backus, it was the only three they would make in the half. By the time the buzzer sounded, WHA extended the lead to 35-21 lead.
Laporte turned the ball over 11 times in the half with WHA scoring a handful of baskets in transition and another handful on put backs.
WHA started the second half on an 8-0 run and quickly extended the lead to 30 points. Laporte would only score 11 points over the final 18 minutes.
The Wolves only turned the ball over seven times and forced the ‘Cats into 20, with 14 coming by steal.
Both Rasmussen and Nelson scored 20 points, and Hansen put in 12. Rasmussen also had 14 boards for his seventh double-double of the season and added seven assists. Nelson led with five steals.
Smith finished with eight points and grabbed six rebounds, Trent Schultz scored all seven of his points in the second half, and Anderson scored five points and added seven assists.
Chris McDougall led Laporte with 15 points, had 13 rebounds, and was the only Wildcat in double figures. Ethan Moss scored six, with Grant Hamilton, Gibson Smith and Reimer each having three points.
The Wolves close out January hosting Red Lake and travel to McGregor in a big section game. Next week they travel to both Nevis and Northland, and host Browerville.
Wolves beat Trojans
Trailing by four points on the road Saturday night, Coach Darin Schultz told his team they need to stay aggressive like they did to start the game when they built a double-digit lead.
The message worked as the Wolves outscored the hosts 37-23 in the second half for a 62-52 win.
WHA shot 49 percent from the field including 41 percent from behind the arc. They also 34-18 edge on points in the paint and 14-7 in transition points.
“We got off to a great start by attacking their pressure and quickly had a 10-point lead. But then we had a couple of turnovers, and they’re a team capable of playing well. They also made some shots that gave them the lead,” Schultz said.
Sebeka made five three-pointers in the first half for a 29-25 lead, but they only drained two in the second.
Nelson led all scoring with 20 points, with 14 coming in the second half. He also led with five steals.
Anderson made four three-pointers to finish with 18 points and Rasmussen scored 10. Rasmussen also had 14 boards and four assists, with Anderson having nine boards and four dimes.
Hansen finished with six points, eight rebounds and four assists, while both Smith and Schultz scored four points.
“We’re making steps to be the best team we can be. We still didn’t shoot our free throws very well, and that is what hurt us in the Pine River game,” the coach said.
WHA finished the game 3-12 from the foul line, including 2-11 in the second half.
David Avelsgard, Dawson Bullock and Kolby Kiser each scored 13 points to lead the 3-11 Trojans.
Tigers rally for win
The Wolves were unable to hold onto a five-point lead at the break and fell 59-51 Jan. 21 at Pine River-Backus.
The 8-6 Tigers outscored the Wolves 36-23 in the second half as WHA only made seven baskets over the final 18 minutes — shooting only 31 percent from the field. The Tigers shot nearly 48 percent.
Once again WHA struggled from the foul line as they made only 10-21 free throws, including 8-17 in the second half.
WHA also led in several categories including 17-4 on offensive rebounds, 38-31 on total rebounds, 13-4 on second-chance points and only had nine turnovers to the Tigers 12.
Besides shooting nearly 50 percent, the Tigers had a 32-26 edge on points in the paint.
Four WHA players finished in double figures with Rasmussen leading the team with 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Eight of his points came in the second half.
Anderson tossed in 12 points and grabbed eight boards, Smith scored 11 and pulled down 10 boards for his fourth double-double, and Hansen finished with 10 points.
Brady Raph led all scorers with 20 points, including 12 in the second half. Champ Howard finished with 10, and both Louis Bueckers and Rian Struss tossed in nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.