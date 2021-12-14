The Wolves fell behind early at home to Park Rapids Friday night, and they were never able to get on track and lost for the first time this season 70-29.
Park Rapids’ size and speed were too much for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, who trailed 38-14 at the break and turned over the ball 23 times compared to only seven for the visitors.
It didn’t help matters that the Wolves shot only 29 percent from the field, were 5-16 from the foul line, and gave up 21 points off turnovers and 17 second-chance points.
The Panthers shot just over 45 percent and had a 36-16 points in the paint advantage.
Leading the 2-1 Wolves were Carson Strosahl, Kenseth Taylor and Christian Moe who each scored eight points. Strosahl and Taylor each had five rebounds, with Adam Smith leading the team with seven boards.
The Panthers had four players finish in double figures and one other with eight points. Isaiah Olson led the way with 13 points, Noah Morris scored 12, both Nick Michaelson and Logan Jackson finished with 11 points, and Zach Van Batavia added eight points.
The Wolves have two games on schedule this week before heading home for the Christmas break. WHA hosts No. 8 ranked Cass Lake-Bena Thursday and travels to Clearbrook-Gonvick Friday.
WHA boys at 2-0
Three WHA starters scored in double figures as the Wolves won their second straight game and improved to 2-0 on the season Dec. 7 with a 67-56 home win over Sebeka.
Strosahl led with 19 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and had five assists. Ashmore finished with 13 points and six boards, and in his first game of the season, Taylor scored 10 points.
Fineday, Smith and Brock each scored five points.
The Wolves shot 49 percent from the floor including going 4-14 from behind the arc. Sebeka shot only 40 percent and was 10-23 from three-point range.
WHA scored 30 points in the paint and finished with 13 steals while only turning the ball over 16 times.
The Wolves jumped out to a 36-27 lead at the half as Strosahl scored four baskets in the paint, with Fineday, Moe, Smith, Sayers and Pfeiffer each draining three-pointers. Taylor was 4-4 from the foul line.
In the second half, Ashmore scored 11 of his points, and Strosahl was 5-8 from the foul line.
Leading the Trojans was Christian Borg with 23 points, including six three-pointers, and Zach Thorton finished with 20 points.
