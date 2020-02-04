The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys shook off a disappointing home loss to Red Lake two nights earlier and picked up a big section 61-46 win Thursday night at McGregor.
The win moves the Wolves to 12-5 and No. 2 in the Section 5A West, right behind 15-3 Nevis. Pine River-Backus, who the Wolves split with this season and just beat Nevis 69-67, is No. 3.
Coach Darin Schultz said it always feels good to get a win, especially on the road.
“It wasn’t our best game of the year, but we started off great. We were able to get the ball inside and score, and we also knocked down some outside shots,” the coach said.
The Wolves had three players in double figures, and five scored at least seven points.
Seniors Ethan Anderson and Cole Rasmussen led with 15 points each, and junior Clay Nelson scored 10. TJ Smith finished with nine points and Tom Hansen scored seven.
Both Anderson and Rasmussen each had 10 rebounds, Smith pulled down eight, with Hansen and Nelson each having seven. Rasmussen led with six assists, and both Anderson and Nelson had four.
Anderson made two threes in the first half and Connor Craven knocked down one, while Hansen, Nelson, Rasmussen and Smith combined to score nine baskets in the paint as WHA took a 37-24 lead at the half. McGregor stayed within striking distance as they knocked down four three-pointers.
“Everyone of our player has a strength and they complement each other very well. We still have some work to do on the defensive side with some big games this week,” Schultz said.
WHA didn’t do as good a job of getting the ball inside in the second half as McGregor made a run and cut the lead to nine. Rasmussen’s 10 second-half points and free throws by Nelson sealed the win.
The Wolves, who have struggled from the foul line as of late, went 8-15 in the first half and 3-5 in the second.
Bryce Brekke led McGregor with 17 points and Ethan Bohn scored 10.
WHA opens February at Nevis and Northland, and host Browerville. Next week they host both Northome-Kelliher and Blackduck, and travel to St. John’s Prep.
Red Lake wins by 10
A couple of stats stood out in the Wolves’ 72-62 home loss to Red Lake Jan. 28.
WHA was out-rebounded 37-27, allowed 20 points in transition and missed eight free throws, but the biggest was getting out-shot 47 to 41 percent.
The Wolves did have fewer turnovers and more points in the paint, but they missed several bunnies or layups with the game still in doubt.
The Warriors won the game at the foul line by making their final 10 foul shots over the final four minutes.
Anderson and Nelson led WHA with 22 and 21 points respectively. Anderson made four of his team’s seven three-pointers and also had four assists and three steals
Nelson made one three, and Trent Schultz the other two in the second half during a WHA run. Nelson also had six steals and five assists.
Rasmussen and Smith were quiet on the offensive side with four and three points respectively. Rasmussen did have eight boards to lead the team.
Holthusen led all scoring with 32 points, including 11-13 from the foul line in the second half alone. Gerald Kingbird finished with 16 points, Dalen French scored 12 and Riley Charboyea made three three-pointers for nine points.
WHA jumped out to a 10-3 lead as they scored on their first five possessions. There was a layup by Nelson, a put back by Anderson and another Nelson layup off Anderson’s steal and assist.
French’s first three got Red Lake rolling, and they would soon tie the game at 19 apiece. Rasmussen’s bunny gave WHA a 23-19 lead, but the Warriors would go back up 24-23 on Holthusen’s short jumper. During that span, WHA went 0-3 from the foul line.
Anderson followed with a three, but Charboyea answered a few seconds later. The Warriors closed the half on a 10-4 run for a 34-30 lead at the break.
Hansen opened the second half scoring inside, but a three-point play by Holthusen, who was dominating inside, and two more free throws pushed the lead to six.
Over the next several minutes Red Lake would extend the lead to double digits, but a three-pointer by Anderson gave WHA some life. It didn’t last long as Kingbird answered with a three.
The Wolves did make a run that cut an 11-point lead to four, only to see Red Lake go back up by 11. WHA did have one last run in them. Rasmussen’s put back cut the lead to three at 62-59, and after the defense forced a turnover, the Wolves had a chance to cut the lead to one but missed a bunny.
A put back by Holthusen, and free throws by French and Holthusen gave the Warriors the breathing room they needed over the final minutes.
WHA would miss two foul shots and a couple of three-pointer, with their last basket coming on Nelson’s layup with 48 seconds remaining.
