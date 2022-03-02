The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team was scheduled to close out the regular season hosting Laporte Tuesday night, but the Wildcats forfeited that morning.
That means both team will go into the Section 5A playoffs that start Monday night without playing a game for more than a week.
Since the season began in December, the Wolves have had to battle the injury bug, along with some inexperience and with some young players seeing plenty of action. Before the forfeit win, WHA lost 18 straight, but over that time two games were lost in overtime and four others by single digits.
In their final regular season game Saturday night, the Wolves fell to No. 5 ranked Nevis 93-37. The win moves the Tigers to 22-2.
Christian Moe led WHA with 15 points and Kenseth Taylor scored 14.
Drew Deegan went down with an ankle injury and will hopefully be available for the playoffs. A few weeks ago senior Carson Strosahl also went down with an injury and has not returned.
Of the five Tigers to finish in double figures, Eddie Kramer and Ty Warrington led with 23 points, and Cain Mitchell scored 20.
Rally fall short
A spirited rally in the second half was not enough as the Wolves fell 65-48 Friday night to visiting Verndale.
The Wolves, who trailed by as many as 23 points in the second half, sank four three-pointers. Ashmore, Bieloh, Brock and Taylor each made a three as WHA cut the lead to 13 points with under four minutes to play. But they also turned the ball over 11 times in that second half and many of those led to some easy transition baskets.
WHA shot 37 percent from the field, but it could have been much better as several of their shots either rimmed out or just wouldn’t fall.
The Wolves also had to contend with Verndale’s inside presence of Brandon Greenwaldt, a 6-4 post player who dominated the boards. Besides scoring 25 points, he also had 16 rebounds.
Verndale had a 32-14 advantage on points in the paint and had 21 more rebounds, including 18 more on the offensive end.
Leading the Wolves were Brock and Ashmore, who finished with 17 and 12 points respectively.
Both Deegan and Bieloh scored five points, Taylor led the team with 11 rebounds and Deegan also had four steals.
The other Pirate to score in double figures was Hunter Umland, who finished with 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.