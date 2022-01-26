A 12-2 run to end the first half and 20-5 to start the second half carried visiting Win-E-Mac to a 63-43 win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Saturday afternoon.
The loss — the Wolves ninth straight since they beat Hill City Dec. 29 on a last-second shot — comes less than 24 hours after they lost a halftime lead and fell at Hinckley-Finlayson.
The constant reminder in both games was too many empty trips on offense.
In Saturday’s home loss, WHA shot only 19 percent from the field, which was more than 20 percentage points behind the Patriots. They also gave up 40 points in the paint and 18 off their 16 turnovers.
The game was close early on with five lead changes and a couple of ties. A couple of turnovers led to some baskets in transition, and the Patriots were able to carry that into a 37-25 halftime lead.
WHA started the second half with plenty of energy, but despite some open looks and offensive rebounds, they just couldn’t make a shot. Their first points came nearly five minutes into the half on a layup by Kai Ashmore off Carson Strosahl’s pass.
The Wolves would only make four more baskets and finish the half with only 18 points while turning the ball over nine times.
Drew Deegan was the lone Wolf to score in double figures with 11 points, and he also had six rebounds. Kenseth Taylor scored eight points and led the team with 14 rebounds, and Christian Moe had seven points.
The 4-9 Patriots were led by Ryan Kangas with 21 points, Justin Courneya scored 16 and Chase Shear added 10.
The Wolves currently sit at 3-12 and host Nevis and play at St. John’s Prep this week. Next week they host Blackduck.
Wolves fall on the road
Five missed free throws, several missed layups and a couple of late turnovers prevented the Wolves from holding onto a halftime lead when they fell 67-61 at Hinckley-Finlayson Friday night.
Leading 34-31 at the break, WHA made only eight baskets in the second half, with five of them three-pointers. On the other side, the Jaguars went 9-11 from the foul line and made seven of their 12 threes.
While the Wolves cut way down on their turnovers, it was all the missed shots that prevented them from winning. In the first half the Wolves were 5-8 from the foul line and finished 6-14.
Moe arguably had his best game of the season with 18 points, including making four threes. Kenseth Taylor scored 14, Deegan 13 and Ashmore had seven in his first action since he last played Dec. 17.
Jon Buchanan and Brock Bjerke led the Jaguars with 16 points each, Cyliss Lafave scored 15 and Seth Olson had 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.