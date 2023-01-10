Parker Brock made this layup in the first half of WHA’s game with Red Lake.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley struggled to score in the first half of Friday night’s game and found themselves trailing by 18 points at the half.

The Wolves shot much better in the second half, but they were unable to erase a big deficit and fell 66-47 to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

