Walker-Hackensack-Akeley struggled to score in the first half of Friday night’s game and found themselves trailing by 18 points at the half.
The Wolves shot much better in the second half, but they were unable to erase a big deficit and fell 66-47 to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
Of the eight WHA players who scored, Parker Brock led with 16 points. The sophomore made four three-pointers.
Joe Tande finished with seven points, both Eli Pfeiffer and Vinny Pederson scored six, and Gavin Oelschlager had five.
David Liebsch led the Thunder with 18 points and Korbin Lowe scored 14.
This week the Wolves host Northome-Kelliher and travel to Cass Lake-Bena. Next week they travel to Verndale and host Pine River-Backus and Hinckley-Finlayson.
Red Lake wins big
A scoreless streak over a six-minute span midway through the first half of WHA’s home game Thursday night allowed Red Lake to extend a small lead to 20 points. The Warriors then used that momentum to open the second half on an 18-5 run, on their way to a 76-44 win.
Red Lake sank 14 three-pointers and also forced the Wolves into 27 turnovers that led to some easy lay ups.
Tande was the only WHA player to score in double figures with 12 points. Brock finished with nine points and Pederson scored eight.
Leading the team in assists and rebounds was Carter Nelson with four and eight respectively. Pederson and Pfeiffer each had seven boards, and Tande had six.
Ken Fox III scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the first half, and Cade Beaulieu scored 21 points including making five three-pointers in the second half.
