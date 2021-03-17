The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team closed the regular season by dropping its final six games, including a 103-64 short-handed loss at Red Lake Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves, who open the Section 5A West playoffs Thursday night at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa as the No. 7 seed, were without their lone senior and leading scorer, Clay Nelson.
WHA did have four players score in double figures with juniors Adam Smith and Kenseth Taylor leading the way with 17 and 15 points respectively. Smith also had 15 rebounds.
Carson Strosahl and Christian Moe each scored 10, and Parker Brock added eight points. Both Strosahl and Brock had four assists and Strosahl had three steals.
The Warriors, who also had four players score in double figures, dominated from the start, jumping out to a 58-26 halftime lead.
Delwyn Holthusen III led the Warriors with 24 points, Aaron Chaboyea scored 17, Gerald Kingbird had 16 and Josh Graves added 12.
Red Lake made 42 baskets overall and shot 49 percent compared to WHA’s 25 baskets and 38 percent.
The Warriors had a 64-32 advantage on points in the paint, 30-6 on second-chance points, 24-10 points off turnovers and dominated the boards 54-37.
Blackduck wins at Walker
The Wolves got off to a terrible start in the final home game of the season Thursday night against Blackduck, falling behind by 28 points at the half.
WHA did have a spirited comeback in the second half, cutting the lead to as few as 17 points, but that was the closest they got as the Drakes got a 83-57 win.
Blackduck sank six three-pointers in the first half to grab a 55-27 lead, and with a full-court press forced the Wolves into nine turnovers. WHA only had five turnovers in the second half as they outscored the visitors 30-28.
Blackduck finished the game with only seven turnovers and had an 18-5 edge on points off turnovers, 17-6 on second-chance points and 44-30 on rebounds.
Nelson led WHA with 19 points and four assists, Strosahl scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds, and Taylor scored nine.
Kai Ashmore, Moe and Smith each scored five points in the loss.
