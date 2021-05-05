The Wolves will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host Pine River-Backus and travel to Lake of the Woods this week.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley fell to 1-3 on the season with a 24-1 home loss to Nevis Thursday night.
The undefeated Nevis improved to 6-0 as they banged out 11 hits and also had 15 walks. The Wolves finished with only two hits with Triston Fidler and Riley Johnson each having a single.
Caden Opheim, Carson Strosahl, Jacob Smith and Kenseth Taylor each pitched, while Dan Aman went the distance for Nevis to get the win. He struck out nine and did not give up a walk.
Nevis scored five runs in the first on five walks, one hit and two errors. In the second, The Tigers added 10 more runs.
WHA’s lone run came in the bottom half of the inning as Taylor reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to third on Johnson single and scored on an error.
The Tigers added five more runs in the third and four in the fourth.
Derek Lindow had three hits for Nevis, including a three-run homer in the fourth. Aman had two hits including a double.
Next week the Wolves are at Nevis and host Laporte.
Bagley wins again
The Wolves led visiting Bagley 2-1 entering the third inning, but the game quickly got away from them as fielding errors mounted and the Flyers scored 10 runs in the frame.
Bagley added several more unearned runs in the fourth on their way to a 20-2 win April 27.
The Flyers finished with 11 hits compared to six for WHA, but the Wolves committed 11 errors accounting for 17 unearned runs.
Fidler had two hits and a walk, with Moe, Opheim, Riley Johnson and Leyton Pinski each having a hit.
Opheim drove in the first run in the first inning and Fidler the second in the next inning.
Moe got the start and pitched into the second when he was relieved by Taylor, who pitched one inning. Fidler threw the final inning and Moe finished with four strike outs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.