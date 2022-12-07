Walker-Hackensack-Akeley opened the boys’ basketball season with an impressive road win Thursday as they outscored Sebeka 12-5 in overtime with three starters finishing in double figures for a 76-70 final.

Senior Drew Deegan led the way with 23 points, with sophomores Joe Tande and Blake Watson scoring 22 and 17 points, respectively. Watson also pulledd down 15 rounds, Deegan grabbed nine boards and led with five assists, and Tande had eight boards.

