Walker-Hackensack-Akeley opened the boys’ basketball season with an impressive road win Thursday as they outscored Sebeka 12-5 in overtime with three starters finishing in double figures for a 76-70 final.
Senior Drew Deegan led the way with 23 points, with sophomores Joe Tande and Blake Watson scoring 22 and 17 points, respectively. Watson also pulledd down 15 rounds, Deegan grabbed nine boards and led with five assists, and Tande had eight boards.
Joseph Bieloh was 8-12 from the foul line and led with five assists, with Eli Pfeiffer adding four assists.
The win came down to foul shooting as WHA was 24-35, while the Trojans were only 9-26. The Wolves also dominated the boards, 65-32.
WHA, which sank eight three-pointers, got off to a great start to take a 39-24 lead at the break. But the Trojans, who knocked down 12 threes, out-scored WHA 41-26 over the final 18 minutes to force an extra session.
WHA’s second half struggles came down to their 36 turnovers, while Sebeka had 17.
Jasper Hosey led Sebeka with 32 points, Christian Berg scored 15 and Max Lake 11.
This week the Wolves host both Clearbrook-Gonvick and Littlefork, and next week they have only one game at Browerville.
Drakes win big
The Wolves made a couple of three-pointers early by Deegan and Tande and only trailed the senior-heavy Blackduck team 11-9 early in Friday’s home-opener.
But over the course of the next few minutes the Drakes took control with a 16-0 run to grab a double-digit halftime lead. Blackduck also started the second half on a 9-0 run on their way to an 81-49 Northland Conference win.
The Wolves turned the ball over 27 times compared to Blackduck’s 10. The Drakes also had 46-16 points-in-the paint advantage and were 10-0 in transition points.
Tande led WHA with 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Carter Nelson came off the bench to score eight points, while Bieloh, Gavin Oelschlager and Vinny Pederson each had six points.
Watson led with eight boards, Eli Pfeiffer had four assists and five points, and Nelson had three assists.
Blackduck had four starters finish in double figures with Dante Frank leading the way with 26 points. Leo Kingbird finished with 17 points, Oliver Stroeing 16 and Brennan Korteum added 13.
