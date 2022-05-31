The Wolves scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back as they went on to beat host Hill City-Northland 7-4 Thursday night.
The win was Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s first since they swept a home double-header over Laporte back on May 12 and gives them a 3-10 record heading into playoffs this week.
Christian Moe pitched five strong innings to get the win, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks. He also struck out six.
Cole Rutten pitched two innings and gave up one run on three walks while he fanned three.
Wyatt Hegg and Logan Watts each had two hits, while Carson Strosahl, Ficher Smith, Gavin Swanson and Moe each had one hit. Strosahl and Watts each had two RBIs, with Isaiah Agard and Smith each driving in one run.
Hegg scored on a wild pitch in the first, Strosahl on Watt’s RBI and Watts on Isaiah Agard’s ground-out for a 3-0 lead. In the next inning Moe scored after reaching on a single and scoring on Strosahl’s double.
Two more runs crossed home in the fourth for a 6-2 lead. Hegg reached on a walk and scored on Watts’ single, who then scored on Smith’s single. WHA’s final run came in the fifth as Swanson singled and scored on Strosahl’s fielder’s choice.
Drakes win big
All four pitchers the Wolves used in their May 24 game at Blackduck struggled to throw strikes, and that led to a 20-7 loss.
The Drakes used 16 walks and six hits to grab a 12-4 lead through two innings, and then added eight more runs in the third in a game that ended after the top of the fifth.
Of the 12 hits WHA had, Watts had three and scored three runs. Kenseth Taylor, Ficher Smith and each had two hits, with Strosahl, Agard and Jacob Smith all having a hit.
Those having RBIs were both Smith and Moe in the four-run second, and Watts and Taylor in the third.
