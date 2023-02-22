Niko Morrow tries to score in the first half of WHA’s game with Cass Lake-Bena.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Cass Lake-Bena sank a three-pointer on the first possession of the game Feb. 14, and turned WHA’s first two possessions into easy lay ups off turnovers.

Parker Brock did make a three-pointer on the Wolves’ third possession, and a short time later Joe Tande scored inside, but that was the closest WHA got as the Panthers — the No. 1 team in Class A — roared to a 46-19 halftime lead on their way to an 87-51 win.

