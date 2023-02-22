Cass Lake-Bena sank a three-pointer on the first possession of the game Feb. 14, and turned WHA’s first two possessions into easy lay ups off turnovers.
Parker Brock did make a three-pointer on the Wolves’ third possession, and a short time later Joe Tande scored inside, but that was the closest WHA got as the Panthers — the No. 1 team in Class A — roared to a 46-19 halftime lead on their way to an 87-51 win.
Tande led WHA with 11 points and six rebounds, while Brock finished with eight points. Niko Morrow and Blake Watson each scored seven points, with Carter Nelson and Gavin Oelschlager scoring six.
Of the four Panthers to finish in double figures, Kaydin Lee led with 29 points. He outscored WHA’s entire team in the first half by dumping in 20 points.
Dominic Staples-Fairbanks finished with 20, Kingsly Whitebird scored 16 and Cole Coss added 10 points.
Both teams shot right around 46 percent, with the difference coming down to turnovers. The Wolves turned the ball over 18 times in the first half alone, and another 15 times in the second. The Panthers only had nine turnovers. WHA also only had five assists and four steals.
The Panthers had a 26-2 advantage on points in transition, 34-9 on points off turnovers and were 50-22 on points in the paint.
The loss drops the Wolves to 8-15 overall and 3-8 in the Northland Conference. WHA, which currently has the No. 7 seed in the Section 5 West, was also scheduled to also play Pine River-Backus last week, but that game will be played this week.
WHA also travels to Nevis this week, and next week host Laporte in their regular-season finale.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.