The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys did not have much of a chance of beating No. 2 seed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the opening round of the Section 5A playoffs Thursday night.
The absence of two starters only made matters worse as the Wolves fell 93-34.
Adam Smith was the lone Wolf to finish in double figures with 11 points. Christian Moe scored eight, Kenseth Taylor seven and Kai Ashmore six.
WHA shot only 33 percent from the floor while BBE was at 49 percent. The Wolves also turned the ball over 25 times.
The Jaguars, who led 64-17 at the half, had a 40-6 advantage on points off turnovers, 19-0 on second-chance points and 58-18 on points in the paint.
BBE had four players finish in double figures. Kaden Pieper led with 15 points, Ashton Dingmann scored 14, Luke Dingmann had 12 and Gavin Kampsen added 10.
WHA finishes the season with a 3-16 record. BBE faces Nevis for the subsection championship this week.
