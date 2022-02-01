The Wolves shot 45 percent from the field in Thursday night’s game at St. John’s Prep, but that was the only stat they led in as they fell 63-61 in overtime.
It marked the second time this season Walker-Hackensack-Akeley lost in extra time, dropping them to 3-14 overall.
The Johnnies held a 40-28 advantage on rebounds, 32-26 on points in the paint and 10-8 on second-chance points, but it was their 12 more free throw attempts that proved to be the difference. WHA was only 1-5 from the foul line while St. John’s Prep went 11-17.
Drew Deegan had the hot hand for WHA most of the night, finishing with 23 points that included making five of the team’s nine three-pointers. He also had six rebounds and two of the team’s only four steals.
Also scoring in double figures was Carson Strosahl with 15 points. He also had seven rebounds.
Christian Moe tossed in eight points, Parker Brock scored seven, Kenseth Taylor had five and Eli Pfeiffer sank a three-pointer in the first half.
The Wolves trailed 33-32 at the half and at the end of regulation, the game was tied at 56 all.
Of the three Johnnies to score in double figures, Luke Meyer led the way with 20 points. Sam Dehne scored 14 and Logan Richter added 10.
The Wolves host Blackduck this week, and next week they travel to Red Lake and Northland, before returning home to face Northome-Kelliher.
Nevis wins in Walker
Deegan’s basket on the Wolves’ first possession gave them an early lead in their home game Jan. 26 against Nevis. The Tigers responded with a 13-1 run and by the time the first half ended they were ahead 48-14.
The Wolves, who committed 17 turnovers in the first half, actually outplayed the 15-2 and No. 8 ranked Tigers in the second half, but were unable to cut into the deficit in an 80-46 loss.
WHA shot 46 percent from field, while Nevis was at 42 percent. The Tigers made 11 threes to WHA’s three, had a 18-4 advantage on second-chance points and 28-6 on points off turnovers. Nevis also had 18 offensive rebounds to WHA’s three.
Deegan was WHA’s only player in double figures with 16 points. Brock finished with nine, Moe had seven, with both Strosahl and Taylor with six points.
Taylor had six rebounds to lead the team, Pfeiffer had four assists and Moe two of the team’s five steals.
Eddie Kramer led Nevis with 31 points, including making seven three-pointers of which six came in the first half. Mathias Warrington finished with 21 points and Devan Lindow scored eight.
