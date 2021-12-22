The Wolves overcame a 10-point deficit over the final three-plus minutes Friday night, using a three-pointer from Parker Brock in the closing seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime at Clearbrook-Gonvick.
But when Kenseth Taylor cramped up in the extra session and had to leave the game, the Bears outscored Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 17-9 for a 68-60 win.
Coach Dan Craven lauded the play of both Taylor and Carson Strosahl, adding that when Taylor cramped up in overtime the team lost its initiative. It didn’t help that WHA turned the ball over 28 times, but it ultimately came down to poor free-throw shooting. The Wolves were 15-31, while the Bears were 25-33, including 11-12 in overtime.
WHA did have a 48-42 rebounding edge, were 34-28 on points in the paint, 10-8 on second-chance points, had a 12-6 edge on assists and shot 38 percent from the field while the Bears were at only 30 percent.
Those stats allowed WHA to grab a 35-30 lead early in the second half, but they got stuck in a rut and fell behind by double digits.
Leading the 2-3 Wolves was Strosahl with 22 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and three blocked shots. Taylor scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.
Christian Moe had seven points, Alex Daigle six and Brock five.
Logan Westrum led the Bears with 27 points and Michael Ray scored 13.
The Wolves are off until after Christmas, when they will host the WHA Holiday Invitational Dec. 29-30. Eight teams will be competing in the tournament.
Wolves lose at home
WHA scored the first basket in their home game with Cass Lake-Bena Dec. 14, but within three minutes they were down 11-4 and never recovered, falling 87-53 to the No. 8 ranked team in Class A.
The Panthers would extend their lead to 25-8 as they made a trio of three-pointers on their way to a 53-25 lead at the break. It didn’t get any better in the second half as the lead was stretched to as many as 39 points.
The Wolves turned the ball over 26 times, which the Panthers turned into 33 points. They also had a 52-32 advantage of points in the paint and shot over 50 percent from the field.
Leading the Wolves were Strosahl and Taylor, who both scored 10, while Moe and Smith each had nine. Strosahl also had six rebounds and Moe led with three assists.
Kaydin Lee, a sophomore, led the Panthers with 27 points, with 15 coming in the first half. Dominic Fairbanks finished with 22 points and Leroy Fairbanks scored 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.