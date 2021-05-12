Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ golf team was playing at Tianna Country Club Thursday in a Northern Pines Conference meet, but playing on their home course didn’t help them take first place.
The Wolves finished second with a 177, six strokes behind Park Rapids, who are on the verge of winning the conference title. In third place with a 183 was United North Central.
Andreas Aho of UNC and Alec Nordin of Park Rapids tied for medalist honors with a 40.
Parker Brock of WHA took third place with a 41, with Mason Schneider carding a 44, Tanner Schneider a 45, Lake Elling a 49 and Maverick Reed had a 55.
WHA takes ninth
Several teams competed Friday at the Park Rapids Invite at Headwaters Golf Course.
Detroit Lakes won the meet with a 307, Staples-Motley was second with a 320, Pequot Lakes third with a 323 and WHA took ninth with a 352.
Medalist honors went to Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley who shot a two-under par 70. Tied for second with a 71 were Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes and Nick Toblain of Detroit Lakes.
Brock shot a 79 to finish eighth, Mason Schneider carded an 84, Tanner Schneider shot a 93, Elling a 96 and Reed had a 101.
Conference girls meet
Park Rapids won another Northern Pines Conference meet May 4 at Whitefish Golf Course in Cross Lake.
The Panthers finished with a 135, easily beating Bigfork and host Pine River-Backus, who were second and third respectively.
Medalist honors went to Anna Eckman of Park Rapids, who carded a 39, while teammate Maddie Maninga took second with a 43.
WHA’s Kiana Johnson tied for third place with a 49.
Park Rapids Invite
Detroit Lakes topped a large field of teams that competed May 3 at the Park Rapids Invite held at Headwaters Golf Course.
The Lakers finished with a 344, Fergus Falls took second with a 363 and Park Rapids was third with a 385.
Eckman once again took medalist honors with an 80, one stroke ahead of Hannah Knoop of Detroit Lakes and Annika Jyrkas of Fergus Falls.
Johnson shot a 91 to finish in sixth place.
Boys JH meet
Nevis won a JH meet May 6 at Eagle View Golf Course in Park Rapids.
The Tigers shot a 146 to lead the field that had several incomplete teams.
WHA’s Michael Dascalos was only three strokes out of first place with a 48, Hayden Huewe shot a 60 and Jackson Payment had a 69.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.