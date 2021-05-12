Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ golf team was playing at Tianna Country Club Thursday in a Northern Pines Conference meet, but playing on their home course didn’t help them take first place.

The Wolves finished second with a 177, six strokes behind Park Rapids, who are on the verge of winning the conference title. In third place with a 183 was United North Central.

Andreas Aho of UNC and Alec Nordin of Park Rapids tied for medalist honors with a 40.

Parker Brock of WHA took third place with a 41, with Mason Schneider carding a 44, Tanner Schneider a 45, Lake Elling a 49 and Maverick Reed had a 55.

 

WHA takes ninth

Several teams competed Friday at the Park Rapids Invite at Headwaters Golf Course.

Detroit Lakes won the meet with a 307, Staples-Motley was second with a 320, Pequot Lakes third with a 323 and WHA took ninth with a 352.

Medalist honors went to Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley who shot a two-under par 70. Tied for second with a 71 were Tyler Seeling of Pequot Lakes and Nick Toblain of Detroit Lakes.

Brock shot a 79 to finish eighth, Mason Schneider carded an 84, Tanner Schneider shot a 93, Elling a 96 and Reed had a 101.

 

Conference girls meet

Park Rapids won another Northern Pines Conference meet May 4 at Whitefish Golf Course in Cross Lake.

The Panthers finished with a 135, easily beating Bigfork and host Pine River-Backus, who were second and third respectively.

Medalist honors went to Anna Eckman of Park Rapids, who carded a 39, while teammate Maddie Maninga took second with a 43.

WHA’s Kiana Johnson tied for third place with a 49.

 

Park Rapids Invite

Detroit Lakes topped a large field of teams that competed May 3 at the Park Rapids Invite held at Headwaters Golf Course.

The Lakers finished with a 344, Fergus Falls took second with a 363 and Park Rapids was third with a 385.

Eckman once again took medalist honors with an 80, one stroke ahead of Hannah Knoop of Detroit Lakes and Annika Jyrkas of Fergus Falls.

Johnson shot a 91 to finish in sixth place.

 

Boys JH meet

Nevis won a JH meet May 6 at Eagle View Golf Course in Park Rapids.

The Tigers shot a 146 to lead the field that had several incomplete teams.

WHA’s Michael Dascalos was only three strokes out of first place with a 48, Hayden Huewe shot a 60 and Jackson Payment had a 69.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments