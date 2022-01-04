Parker Brock sank a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Wolves came from behind to beat Hill City 60-59 in the opening round of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Holiday Tournament Dec. 29.
Trailing by two points with under 15 seconds remaining, Coach Dan Craven called a time out to set up a play for Brock. The freshman guard took the shot from the near corner in front of the Wolves’ bench with lots of celebration ensuing after the shot fell true.
The Wolves did not play their best and trailed most of the night, but Craven was happy with how the team was able to pull it out at the end.
Of the four WHA starters in double figures, Kenseth Taylor led the way with 15 points. Christian Moe hit two three-pointers in the second half and finished with 13 points, Carson Strosahl had 12 and Brock finished with 10.
In his first action of the season, Drew Deegan scored six and Eli Pfeiffer tossed in four, including one of the Wolves’ four three-pointers in the second half.
Taylor Wagner led the Hornet with 23 points and Thor Dunham scored 19.
Ponies top Wolves
WHA turned the ball over 21 times and missed their first 10 foul shots in the first half as Warren-Alvarado-Oslo jumped out to a 30-point lead on their way to a 73-26 win in the Blue Bracket championship Thursday night.
The Wolves did not score their first points until more than five minutes into the game on Deegan’s lay up off Moe’s pass. WHA would only score five more baskets in the opening half as the Ponies led 45-15 at the break.
WHA finished the game with 32 turnovers and only shot 31 percent from the field. The Ponies scored 32 points off those miscues and had a 46-18 points in the paint advantage.
Deegan led WHA with nine points, while Taylor followed with four points. Moe led with five assists and Taylor had eight rebounds.
Leading the Ponies were Jackson Woinarowicz with 22 points and Gavin Gullikson scored 11.
In the third-place game played earlier in the night, Staples-Motley out-scored Hill City 47-28 in the second half for a 76-50 win. The Cardinals lost to the Ponies 70-56 in the first game of the Blue Bracket.
Silver Bracket champs
Two of the top five teams in Class A met in the championship game of the Silver Bracket Thursday with New York Mills beating Cherry 65-62.
The Eagles got there by beating Lake Park-Audubon in their first game 65-40 Wednesday afternoon, while Cherry trounced St. John’s Prep 83-54 in the second game.
In the third-place game Thursday afternoon, Lake Park-Audubon held off St. John’s Prep 60-56.
