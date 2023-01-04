Carter Nelson scores a basket for WHA during the holiday tournament.
Photo by Dean Morrill

A 9-0 run to start the second extended Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s halftime lead to 18 points on their way to a 66-49 win over Hill City in the third-place game last Thursday of the Wolves Holiday Tournament.

WHA shot only 37 percent from the field, but that was 10 percent better than the Hornets. The Wolves also had an 18-5 advantage on points off turnovers and 30-18 on points in the paint.

