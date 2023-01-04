A 9-0 run to start the second extended Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s halftime lead to 18 points on their way to a 66-49 win over Hill City in the third-place game last Thursday of the Wolves Holiday Tournament.
WHA shot only 37 percent from the field, but that was 10 percent better than the Hornets. The Wolves also had an 18-5 advantage on points off turnovers and 30-18 on points in the paint.
Of the nine WHA players who saw action, eight of them scored and three finished in double figures. Niko Morrow led the way with 16 points, Carter Nelson scored 14 and Joe Tande had 11 points. Tande also had 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Drew Deegan finished with nine points and Parker Brock tossed in seven.
Leading the team in assists were Brock and Tande with three, while Deegan, Pfeiffer, Morrow and Vinny Pederson all had two. Pfeiffer led the team with four steals, and Watson had four blocked shots. Watson also had eight boards.
Easton Kingsley led the Hornets with 20 points, with both Jacob Roper and Matthew Washburn having 10.
WHA got off to a slow start and trailed 7-0. A put back by Morrow at the 14:30 mark got the Wolves on the scoreboard, and about six minutes later they took a 14-11 lead on Deegan’s first three-pointer. He followed a short time later with a second, and Brock answered with a three for a 20-13 lead.
The Wolves would extend the lead to as many as 11 points on Watson’s put back, but the lead was 31-22 at the break.
After WHA took a 40-22 lead early in the second half, the Hornets responded with a 10-2 run. That was the closest they got as the Wolves maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way. A 12-3 run with Morrow and Tande each making threes gave WHA a 62-43 lead with 3:59 to play.
The eight-team tournament was held over two days last week with Warren-Alvarado-Olso (WAO) going 2-0 and winning the Silver Bracket, while Win-E-Mac also went 2-0 and won the Blue Bracket.
WAO opened by beating Bertha-Hewitt 77-45, and Staples-Motley (S-M) trounced Lake of the Woods 85-40. In the title game, WAO beat S-M 65-41, with Bertha-Hewitt winning by forfeit to take third place.
In the Blue Bracket, Win-E-Mac (WEM) beat Hill City 90-43, and Lake Park-Audubon handled WHA 67-53. WEM easily won the championship by taking down Lake Park-Audubon 69-39.
Wolves drop opener
WHA only trailed Lake Park-Audubon by seven points at the half, but finishing the game shooting only 31 percent from the field led to a 67-53 loss in their first game of the holiday tournament Dec. 28.
The Raiders shot just a bit better at 39 percent, but had 26 points in the paint and 15 points off WHA’s 13 turnovers.
Brock was the only Wolf to finish in double figures with 19 points. He made five threes, including three in the first half as he scored 11 of his points.
Nelson finished with nine points and Tande scored all eight of his points in the first half. Tande led with 10 rebounds, Watson and Nelson each had eight boards, while Brock and Morrow led with four assists each.
Of the four Raiders to finish in double figures, Marc Pederson led with 17 points. Carter Minske scored 13, and both Colby Poegel and Anton Wickenheiser finished with 11 points.
