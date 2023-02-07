Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team travelled all the way to Baudette Friday to play Lake of the Woods and returned with a 94-34 victory.

The Wolves have now won three of their last four games and currently sit at 7-12. This week they travel to Red Lake and Northome-Kelliher, and host Northland. Next week they host Cass Lake-Bena and travel to Pine River-Backus.

