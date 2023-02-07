Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team travelled all the way to Baudette Friday to play Lake of the Woods and returned with a 94-34 victory.
The Wolves have now won three of their last four games and currently sit at 7-12. This week they travel to Red Lake and Northome-Kelliher, and host Northland. Next week they host Cass Lake-Bena and travel to Pine River-Backus.
In Friday’s road win, the Wolves shot better than 53 percent from the field including making 12 three-pointers while holding the Bears to less than 21 percent. Despite missing a key starter for the second straight game, WHA had a huge advantage on points in the paint at 40-6, were 39-8 on points off turnovers and had a 23-2 edge on transition points.
Ten WHA players scored in the game with four finishing in double figures. Parker Brock led the way with 26 points, Vinny Pederson scored 13, Gavin Oelschlager finished with 12 points and Carter Nelson tossed in 10. Oelschlager also had seven rebounds and four assists, Brock had six assists and three steals, with Nelson and Pederson both having six boards.
Also having nice games were Blake Watson with eight points, while Eli Pfeiffer, Joseph Bieloh and Isaiah Agard each scored six points. Pfeiffer and Watson both pulled down seven rebounds, with Bieloh having five assists and four steals.
The Bears were led by Landen Maki with 15 points, and Shaedon Bowman scored 12.
Drakes win by 21
The first time WHA played Blackduck, they lost by more than 30 points and it was a home game.
Blackduck won the rematch 77-56 last week, but the Wolves played much better this time. They only trailed by single digits most of the first half until a late surge gave Blackduck a 38-26 lead at the break.
WHA shot 43.5 percent from the floor and were better from behind the arc by making 7-12 threes. But Blackduck was even better, finishing the night at 52.6 percent.
The Drakes also had a 27-5 points in transition advantage, were 44-20 on points in the paint and 24-12 on points off turnovers.
Brock was the only Wolf to finish in double figures with 20 points. Watson scored nine points, Nelson had seven and Oelschlager six in his first start of the season.
Oelschlager and Morrow led the team with five rebounds. Brock had six assists, with Nelson and Pederson each having three dimes.
Blackduck had four players finish in double figures with Oliver Stroeing leading the way with 28 points. Leo Kingbird scored 13, Dante Frank tossed in 12 and Max Bahr added 10.
