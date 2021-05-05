The Wolves competed in three Northern Pines Conference meets last week, with the boys winning one and taking third in another.
Parker Brock was medalist at one meet and second at another.
At Bigfork Thursday, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won with a 157, two strokes ahead of Park Rapids.
Brock shot a 35 to lead the field. Tanner Schneider finished with a 40, Mason Schneider had a 41 and Lake Elling a 47.
At Headwaters Golf Club April 28, Park Rapids won the front nine with a 161, United North Central took second with a 169 and WHA third with a 172.
Tate Usher of Park Rapids took medalist honors with a 35 and Carter Hillukka of UNC was second with a 38.
Brock shot a 41, Mason Schneider a 42, Tanner Schneider a 44 and Elling a 45.
On the back nine, Park Rapids won again with a 170, four strokes ahead of UNC. Nevis took third with a 177 and WHA had a 181.
Andreas Aho of UNC took first with a 38, with Brock and Isaiah Phillippi of Park Rapids tying for second with a 39.
The Schneider brothers each shot a 45 and Elling had a 52.
Park Rapids girls win
The host Panthers won both conference meets April 28 at Headwaters Golf Club.
Park Rapids finished with 132 and Bigfork was second with a 158.
On the front nine Maddie Maningo of Park Rapids took first with a 41 and teammate Anna Eckman was second with a 43.
Maningo once again took medalist honors on the back nine with a 45, with Kiana Johnson of WHA and Eckmann tying for second with a 46.
Park Rapids won the back nine with 147 and Bigfork was second with a 173.
Panthers win meet
Park Rapids won the first conference meet of the season April 27 at Sand Trap Golf Course in Cass Lake.
The Panthers shot a 144 and Bigfork had a 163 to take second.
Maningo was medalist with a 40, with Johnson and Alayna Day of UNC tying for second wit a 44.
Wolf wins JH meet
Maverick Reed shot a 45 to take medalist honors at a JH conference meet Friday in Deer River.
Michael Dascalos and Hayden Huewe both finished with a 64.
