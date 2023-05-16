WHA boys golf wins one conference meet, takes second at another by Dean Morrill Editor dmorrill@pilotindependent.com May 16, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Walker-Hackenack-Akeley boys’ golf team took first in a Northern Pines Conference golf meet last week and took second in another.Both meets were held May 9 at Tianna Country Club, with the Wolves shooting a 156, with United North Central carding a 165 to finish second.WHA’s Michael Dascalos finished second with a 38, while Carter Hillukka of UNC was the medalist with a 36.Parker Brock and Maverick Reed tied for third place with a 39, Lake Elling had a 40, Matt Reierson shot a 48 and Logan Felton had a 56.On the back nine, Brock was the medalist with a 38, one stroke ahead of Joey Hillukka and Carter Hillukka of UNC. Both UNC and WHA tied for first with a 166.Also in contention for WHA was Elling and Reed with a 40, Dascalos shot a 48, Reierson had a 49 and Felton shot a 55.On the girls’ side, Kianna Johnson shot a 42 on the front nine to take third place and a 40 on the back to finish second.Anna Eckman of Park Rapids was the medalist on both nines with a 37 and a 39, respectively.In team scores, Park Rapids won both conference meets with a 130 and 129, while Pine River-Backus was second with a 152 and 142. Bemidji InvitationalWHA was one of 18 teams that competed May 8 at the Bemidji Invitational held at Bemidji Town and Country Club.The Wolves finished in eighth place with a 328. Moorhead took first with a 304 and Detroit Lakes finished second with a 313.Matt Gramer of Moorhead and Cole Woods of Wadena-Deer Creek both shot a 72 to share medalist honors.Elling led WHA with a 79, Reed shot an 80, Brock an 83, Reierson shot an 86, Dascalos a 93 and Alex Grundeen a 117. Dascalos made his first career hole in one on No. 14. WHA JH boys winThe Wolves won a JH conference meet Thursday, shooting a 177 to best UNC by five strokes.Gus Pederson led with a 39 to capture medalist honors once again. Teammates Hayden Huewe and Bryce Zubke tied for second with a 42, Logan Felton shot a 45 and Noah McWaters had a 53. JH boys’ meetPederson shot a 49 and shared medalist honors with Ryken Day of UNC at the JH conference meet May 9 at Blackduck Golf Course.WHA took second with a 233, while UNC won the nine-hole meet with a 218.Garret Turney shot a 60, Zubke a 61, Huewe carded a 63 and McWaters a 76. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wha Golfers Walker Pilot Pilot Independent Sports Golf Target-shooting Ice Hockey Weapons Games And Toys Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Selah's strength Raylene Kimball Super One Foods new store construction to start this summer MnDOT closes Highway 6 north of Deer River due to flooding Leech Lake ice out is May 9 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
