Nearly every stat from the Wolves’ game with Red Lake Thursday night in Walker favored the home team, except for the 88-82 final on the scoreboard.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had a 44-36 edge on rebounds, 42-36 on points in the paint, made more free throws, and had more points in transition and off turnovers.
The two stats that weren’t on WHA’s side were shooting percentage and total three-pointers. Red Lake shot 53 percent from the field and sank 11 threes, while WHA shot 45 percent and made seven threes.
Red Lake, which led by as many as 15 points in the first half only to see that lead dwindle to nine at the break, never trailed. The Wolves made several runs but could never get any closer than five points in the second half. Each time they got close, Red Lake would make a three-pointer or grab a rebound and score on a put back.
Two pivotal plays occurred within seconds of each other in the second half. The first was when a Red Lake player was called for a technical foul. WHA made one of the two free throws, but missed the ensuing shot.
A short time later Red Lake sank a three-pointer with a WHA player called for a foul under the basket. The Warriors maintained possession and made another three for a 61-50 lead.
WHA also miss seven foul shots in the second half, including the front end of a one-and-one.
Senior Carson Strosahl recorded a double-double with 22 points and 19 rebounds. Christian Moe had 19 points and five assists, Drew Deegan came off the bench to score 11 and Parker Brock scored 10.
Also contributing were Kenseth Taylor with eight points and six boards, Alex Daigle with seven points and Enrique Fineday with three points.
Five Warriors finished in double figures with Cade Beaulieu leading the way with 23 points. Joshua Graves scored 19, Gerald Kingbird had 16, David Dudley 15 and Jack Brown added 10.
The three losses last week drop the Wolves to 3-7 overall, and 1-3 in the Northland Conference.
This week the Wolves play at Northome-Kelliher and Pine River-Backus, and host Browerville. Next week they are at Hinckley-Finlayson and host Win-E-Mac.
Drakes win big
Two days after the Wolves scored more than 80 points, they were held to 31 in a 72-31 loss at Blackduck.
Blackduck had five players score at least five points in the first half as they led by 19 at the break. WHA struggled to score in the second half and finished with only 11 points.
Deegan was the only WHA player to finish in double figures, finishing the game with 15. He scored 10 of them in the first half including two three-pointers.
Strosahl had all six of his points in the first half, Moe scored four, with both Brock and Eli Pfeiffer making a second-half three.
Oliver Stoeing led the Drakes with 18 points, while Owen Wilson and James Pearson each scored 14.
Menahga wins big
After starting the season with two road wins, the Wolves have struggled to score and have been unable to get on track on both offense and defense.
In their home game with Menahga Jan. 4, the game was tied at 7-7 early, but a 10-1 run by the Braves allowed them to take control and grab a 15-point halftime lead.
Nine points is all WHA could score in the second half as Menahga won 67-27 going-away.
WHA shot only 22 percent from the field, including 2-16 on three-pointers. The Braves shot 45 percent and sank 10 threes, with seven of them falling in the second half.
Taylor led WHA with six points and 10 rebounds, with Brock, Deegan and Pfeiffer each scoring five points.
Leading Menahga were Connor Korvela and Nicholas Wurdock with 14 points. Bodie Bertlunen finished with nine, and Ryan Tolkkinen and Alec Aho each scored eight.
