The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team got together for the last time Thursday night as the team and family members celebrated the season.
Coach Dan Craven and his assistant coaches handed out Northland Conference awards, team stats awards, letters and participation certificates.
The awards banquet began with Craven talking about the season, which began with practice beginning in November to playoffs in March. “You guys have completed the journey.”
The four seniors recognized were Kai Ashmore, Jonathon Smith, Carson Strosahl and Kenseth Taylor.
Taylor was named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention team and also tied for the team lead in field goal percentage at 54 percent. He finished the season second with 176 points, 122 rebounds, 40 assists and 22 steals.
Strosahl, despite missing the final seven games with a leg injury, led the team with 125 rebounds through 17 games. He also scored 171 points, had 30 assists and 20 steals.
Junior Drew Deegan received the three-point field goal percentage award and tied for field goal percentage. Junior Geo Morris received the Most Improved Award.
Sophomore Christian Moe received the most hardware. In addition to being named to the All-Conference team, Moe also received the Most Points Award with 245, Free Throw Percentage Award at 64.4 percent, Most Assists with 57, Most Steals with 35, the Iron Man Award for the most minutes played and the Wolf Award.
Freshman Niko Morrow also received the Wolf Award, an honor recognizing what a Wolf basketball player needs to be.
Freshman Parker Brock was presented the Six-Man Cool Under Pressure award.
Letters and participation certificates were also presented to those players suiting up for the both varsity and JV teams.
Besides the four seniors, juniors Deegan, Morris, Eli Pfeiffer and Logan Watts, sophomores Moe and Caiden Strosahl, and freshmen Joseph Bieloh, Brock and Alex Daigle each received letters.
Morrow received a varsity participation certificate, with sophomores Keegan Jacobs and Vinny Pederson, freshmen Isaiah Agard, Caleb Crow, Gavin Oelschlager, Joe Tande and Blake Watson all receiving JV certificates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.