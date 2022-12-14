Blake Watson puts up this shot in WHA’s home game with Littlefork-Big Falls. Watson finished with 11 points in the 56-48 win.
Photo by Dean Morrill

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a good start in Friday’s home game with Littlefork-Big Falls, building a double-digit lead on their way to a 56-48 win.

The Wolves only shot 37 percent, but their defense held the Vikings to only 29 percent. WHA also had a 45-34 rebounding advantage and were 15-8 on second-chance points with 11 of them coming in the first half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments