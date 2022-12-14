Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a good start in Friday’s home game with Littlefork-Big Falls, building a double-digit lead on their way to a 56-48 win.
The Wolves only shot 37 percent, but their defense held the Vikings to only 29 percent. WHA also had a 45-34 rebounding advantage and were 15-8 on second-chance points with 11 of them coming in the first half.
Three Wolves finished in double figures with Joe Tande leading the way with 15 points. He also had eight rebounds and two blocks.
Eli Pfeiffer finished with 13 points, pulled down 11 boards, and led with three assists and three steals.
Blake Watson scored 11 points and added seven boards, Parker Brock and Gavin Oelschlager came off the bench to score nine and six points respectively.
Vinny Pederson also had 11 rebounds, with both Jalen Sayers and Joseph Bieloh dialing up some great defense and combining to hold the Vikings’ top scorer to only 11 points and only one three-pointer that came in the closing seconds.
WHA led from the opening tip, building a 30-16 lead with under six minutes to play in the opening half. Brock, Pfeiffer and Tande each made a three-pointer, with Tande and Watson scoring twice in the paint.
The Vikings managed to cut the lead to 35-28 at the half as they made two three-pointers.
The Wolves went right back to work inside to start the second half with Watson scoring. A Pfeiffer three-pointer and Watson inside pushed the lead to 44-32.
The Vikings stayed within striking distance thanks to a couple of three-pointers, and forced WHA into 10 second-half turnovers. The Vikings scored 18 points off WHA’s 17 mistakes, while WHA had only four points off seven turnovers.
Pfeiffer had two put backs late in the game that allowed WHA to stay ahead by 11 points.
Seth Donner led the Vikings with 12 points, all coming from behind the arc. Both Jason Boorman and Thomas Larson scored 11 points.
The win evens WHA’s record at 2-2. This week they play at Browerville in a boys’ and girls’ double-header, and next week they play Blackduck for the second time.
WHA falls at home
The Wolves struggled in nearly every facet of their home game with Clearbrook-Gonvick Dec. 6 in Walker as they fell 62-36.
WHA got off to a bad start, fell behind 30-13 at the half and never recovered. They shot only 32 percent compared to 46 percent for the Bears. The Bears were also 13-0 on transition points, 34-16 on points in the paint and 15-5 on points off turnovers.
WHA did not have a player finish in double figures as Tande led with nine points and six rebounds. Gavin Oelschlager came off the bench to score seven and Parker Brock scored six in his first action of the year.
Four Bears finished in double figures with Michael Roy pacing the team with 17 points. Alex Churness scored 13, Ben Goudge had 11 and Logan Westrum 10.
