Three Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys finished in double figures in their home game Thursday night; but it wasn’t their lack of scoring opportunities but their inability to stop Blackduck from scoring that resulted in an 80-46 loss.
Christian Moe led the Wolves with 17 points, of which 11 came in the first half as WHA trailed 41-28 at the break. Drew Deegan finished with 12 points and Parker Brock scored 11.
The Wolves also had a propensity to turn the ball over, many of which were just bad passes. WHA turned the ball over 19 times with Blackduck having a 31-12 points off turnovers advantage. The Drakes also had a 30-28 points in the paint advantage and 14-1 second-chance points with 13 more offensive rebounds than WHA.
WHA got off to a slow start and fell behind 33-14. The Wolves also lost Carson Strosahl to a leg injury midway through the first half, an injury from which he would not return. But two three-pointers by Brock, one by Deegan and a couple of made shots by Moe got the Wolves back into the game going into the half.
In the second half, Blackduck used its size advantage inside and also made six three-pointers to take control of the game, and the Wolves didn’t have an answer. The lead quickly swelled to 25 points and soon after was 30-plus.
Four Drakes finished in double figures with Dante Frank leading with 27 points. Owen Wilson scored 17 points, Oliver Stroening had 13 and Kainen Arp scored 11 points.
The loss drops the Wolves to 3-15 overall and 1-7 in the Northland Conference while Blackduck improves to 12-5 (4-3).
The Wolves travel to Red Lake and Northland this week, and host Northome-Kelliher next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.