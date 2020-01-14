The Wolves knew the start of 2020 was a brutal stretch in the schedule. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley got off to a good start by beating host Red Lake to open the new year, but in their two games last week they lost to both Cass Lake-Bena and Nevis.
At Cass Lake-Bena Friday night, the Wolves fell behind by 18 points at the half, losing 83-45.
The Panthers dominated in every stat. They shot 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from the outside compared to 39 percent overall for Walker. The Wolves also had 23 turnovers with Cass Lake-Bena scoring 33 points off those mistakes.
Both Ethan Anderson and Cole Rasmussen finished in double figures with each scoring 16 points. Rasmussen also had 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double, and Anderson had eight boards and four steals.
Clay Nelson led with five assists, with both he and Tom Hansen scoring four points.
Three nights after Jarell Jacobs set the Cass Lake-Bena scoring mark with 57 points in a win at Deer River, he scored 30, including making six three-pointers.
Tim Smith sank six three on his way to 20 points and Jauquin Sargent finished with 11 points.
Cass Lake dominated from the tip-off, jumping out to a 43-25 halftime lead. The Panthers had five different players make three-pointers and finished the half with eight.
The loss drops the Wolves to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the Northland Conference. The win was the Panthers’ fourth straight and moves them to 8-5.
This week the Wolves host Clearbrook-Gonvick in a boys’ and girls’ double-header, and travel to Blackduck. Next week they have road games at Pine River-Backus, Laporte and Sebeka.
Wolves lose by 25 at home
Nevis got off to a great start by scoring the first eight points of the game, and they never lost the momentum in a 76-51 trouncing of host WHA Jan. 7.
The Tigers shot only 40 percent from the floor, which was just two points better than the Wolves, but they made 13 three-pointers compared to Walker’s five. Nevis also only had three turnovers while the Wolves had 15, and they out-rebounded the Wolves, who were without TJ Smith.
There wasn’t much the Wolves could do right, while Nevis never lost the momentum.
After Mathias Warrington opened with a pair of free throws, Eddie Kramer sank a three-pointer for a 5-0 lead.
WHA then missed a contested lay up, and before they could blink Kramer sank another bomb. The sophomore would go on to make six more threes in the half as Nevis stretched the lead to 44-24.
The Wolves cut the lead to 46-29 early in the second half, but Kramer silenced the home fans with two more threes and Jack McNamee scored twice inside as the lead swelled to 56-31.
Kramer made 10-16 bombs to lead all scoring with 31 points. McNamee finished with 13 points, Warrington scored 12 and Luke DeWulf added nine.
Rasmussen led the Wolves with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Anderson scored 13 and added five boards and four assists, and Nelson finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
