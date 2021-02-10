When Walker-Hackensack-Akeley hosted St. John’s Prep Friday night, one team was going to get their first win of the season.
The Johnnies made six timely three-pointers in the first half and kept the Wolves’ defense off-balance with great passing for a 55-39 win.
The Wolves only finished with 11 turnovers, compared to 14 for the Johnnies, but lost the game by their inability to make their shots and their inability to score off the Johnnies’ turnovers. WHA shot only 36 percent from the field including missing several shots under the basket, while the Johnnies shot 50 percent. The Wolves also were 3-16 from behind the arc and St. John’s Prep was 7-15.
For the second game in a row Kenseth Taylor led the team in scoring with 14 points, including making a trio of three-pointers in the first half to keep the Wolves close at 29-18.
Clay Nelson scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and had seven rebounds and three assists.
The Johnnies only had three players score, but each one finished in double figures. Alton Mies sank five threes in the first half and finished with 25 points. Luke Meier did most of his damage inside and finished with 17 points, and Anson Mies scored 13.
This week the Wolves travel to Northome-Kelliher and host Laporte.
Nevis moves to 6-0
The Wolves were the third straight team to lose by more than 30 points to undefeated Nevis Feb. 2.
The Tigers forced WHA into 25 turnovers while only committing nine, and shot 48.7 from the field in an 87-56 win.
Nevis, which has nearly everyone back from last season’s 24-4 squad, dominated the stat chart. They had a 28 to nine points off turnovers advantage, 27 to eight on second-chance points; 54 to 40 points in the paint and made seven three-pointers compared to the Wolves’ one.
WHA did shoot 47.7 percent from the field, but they were only 1-16 from behind the arc.
Kenseth Taylor led the Wolves with 16 points, Strosahl came off the bench to score 13, Nelson finished with 12 points and Adam Smith had 11. Nelson also had seven rebounds, Strosahl five, and Kai Ashmore led with five assists.
Senior guard Derek Lindow was one of three Tigers in double figures and led with 27 points and had 10 assists. Eddie Kramer finished with 19 points and John Paul Benson scored 10.
Kramer also reached the 1,000 point mark in the second half, making a basket that gave Nevis a 53-34 lead with 12:29 remaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.