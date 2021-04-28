A five-run fourth inning gave Walker-Hackensack-Akeley an 8-6 lead over host Laporte April 20.
The Wolves scored nine more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings on their way to a 26-8 win in their season-opener.
Both teams used four pitchers over six innings with Gavin Johannsen getting the win with two innings of work.
WHA finished with nine hits to Laporte’s four. Triston Fidler led WHA with three hits, with Logan Watts, Caden Opheim, Johannsen, Christian Moe, Jacob Smith and Caiden Strosahl each having one.
The RBI leaders were Johannsen with two, while Fidler, Watts, Opheim, Moe, Smith and Strosahl each had one.
Fidler, Moe and Leyton Pinski each scored four runs, Opheim and Johannsen three, with Watts, Strosahl and Caleb Crow each scoring two.
Alex Forseman had two hits for Laporte including a solo home run in the second that gave the home team a 4-3 lead. Owen Tisland and Ethan Forseman each had a hit.
Kaden Reierson got the start for Laporte and left with the game tied at 3-3 in the second inning. Forseman came on in relief and left with Laporte ahead 6-3 with one out in the in the fourth.
After WHA took an 8-6 lead, Laporte tied it in the bottom half of the fourth as Caleb Howg reached on an error and scored on Tisland’s double. Tisland would score on a wild pitch.
Laporte managed to load the bases in the fifth, but Opheim struck out two to get out of the jam. Opheim also sat down two in the sixth to finish the game.
This week the Wolves host Bagley and Nevis, and next week host Pine River-Backus and travel to Lake of the Woods.
Bagley gets shut out win
The Wolves had a tough time just getting a man on base, while host Bagley only had two hits, but they took advantage of 15 walks and four errors for a 15-0 shut out Friday afternoon.
WHA only had three base runners all game long and just one hit, which was by Agard in the fifth inning. WHA batters struck out eight times.
After Alex Norum struck out the side to begin the game, Bagley scored eight runs in the bottom of the first. They added four in the second and three in the third.
Norum went the distance to get the win, while WHA used four pitchers, including Kenseth Taylor, Fidler, Opheim and Moe.
