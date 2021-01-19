Two nights after Walker-Hackensack-Akeley lost by six points to Northland in both team’s season-opener Thursday, the Wolves were hoping to get a win on Sebeka’s new gym floor.
The Wolves played much better than they did in their first game, but they came out on the wrong side of a 71-57 score.
Coach Randy Nielsen said the guys showed great effort and teamwork in the loss. “It’s tough losing our first two games, but the guys are working hard and I saw a lot of improvement.”
The young Wolves got off to a better start than they did against Northland and actually had an early lead before falling behind 38-26 at the break. They also made eight three-pointers, but poor foul shooting (4-11) and turnovers once again plagued them.
WHA coughed up the ball 22 times compared to only 14 for Sebeka, who had a 19-12 points off turnover edge. Sebeka also outscored WHA 38-26 in the paint and had a 41-35 rebounding advantage.
For the second straight game Carson Strosahl led WHA with 17 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Clay Nelson finished with 12 points and six assists, and freshman Christian Moe came off the bench to score 11 including three second-half three-pointers.
Kai Ashmore finished with eight points and Adam Smith had six points that came on two first-half three-pointers.
The Wolves also had a hard time trying to stop Dawson Bullock and Mason Heino, who combined to score 41 points. Bullock scored 11 of his points in the second half and Heino 12 in the first half. Jasper Hosey added 10 points.
The Wolves have more than a week to fix some problems and to do a better job of communicating, especially on the defensive end. Their next game is Jan. 28 at home against Red Lake.
WHA rally falls short
The Wolves did not get off to a great start in their season-opener last Thursday against visiting Northland, but they did play a good second half only to come up short 65-59.
Northland jumped out to what appeared to be a commanding 30-6 lead by making five threes, but over the final few minutes of the opening half WHA cut the lead to 35-20 at the break.
The Eagles maintained its double-digit lead for most of the second half until a late run led by Strosahl and Nelson produced scoring in the paint. Strosahl scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the second half and also had 10 rebounds, and Nelson had eight of his 14 points and added six assists and seven boards.
WHA got back in the game by shooting 44.6 percent compared to 37.3 for Northland. The Wolves also had a 42-30 edge with points in the paint.
Turnovers proved to be WHA’s undoing as they had 16, with Northland scoring 31 points off those mistakes. WHA also missed nine foul shots and the Eagles missed 13. But over the final 21 seconds Aiden Carlson was 4-4 after WHA cut the lead to 61-57.
The absence of Nelson, who fouled out with 4:26 to go also didn’t help the Wolves.
The Eagles had three players score in double figures and two more with nine points. Alec Wake led the way with 15 points, Nolan Carlson had 13 points, Carson Johnson scored 11, and both Nathan Johnson and Liam Wake finished with nine points. Carlson, Liam Wake and Aiden Carlson led the team with seven rebounds, while Nolan Carlson had five assists.
“A lot of things didn’t go our way against Northland. We got off to a slow start and we had some untimely turnovers,” Nielsen said.
