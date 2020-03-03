For the second straight year the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys will open the playoffs on the road, traveling Thursday night to face Browerville-Eagle Valley, a rematch of a game the Wolves narrowly lost by four points at home.

Each team has something to prove coming in as they have combined to lose their final seven games, with the 15-11 Wolves dropping four. Two of those losses were to Cass Lake-Bena and Nashwauk-Keewatin, who are both ranked in Class A, and the other two were road losses by five and six points to Blackduck and St. John’s Prep, respectively.

Browerville, sitting at 13-11, lost one game at home by six points and two on the road, including 61-58 to Upsala to end the season.

Nevis, the top seed in the West, will host the Bertha-Hewitt vs. Laporte winner Thursday night. The winner will face  the WHA-Browerville winner Saturday night.

Pine River-Backus is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Verndale, and No. 3 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa hosts No. 6 Sebeka.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments