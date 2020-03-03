For the second straight year the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys will open the playoffs on the road, traveling Thursday night to face Browerville-Eagle Valley, a rematch of a game the Wolves narrowly lost by four points at home.
Each team has something to prove coming in as they have combined to lose their final seven games, with the 15-11 Wolves dropping four. Two of those losses were to Cass Lake-Bena and Nashwauk-Keewatin, who are both ranked in Class A, and the other two were road losses by five and six points to Blackduck and St. John’s Prep, respectively.
Browerville, sitting at 13-11, lost one game at home by six points and two on the road, including 61-58 to Upsala to end the season.
Nevis, the top seed in the West, will host the Bertha-Hewitt vs. Laporte winner Thursday night. The winner will face the WHA-Browerville winner Saturday night.
Pine River-Backus is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Verndale, and No. 3 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa hosts No. 6 Sebeka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.