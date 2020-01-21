Ethan Anderson made Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s only two three-pointers, and both came at the right time as they rallied for 70-62 home win Jan. 14 against one-loss Clearbrook-Gonvick.
The first three came with 4:19 remaining and tied the game at 51 apiece. After a Tom Hansen put back, Anderson sank his second trey for a 58-53 lead about two minutes later.
The Wolves were able to close out the game by making 6 of 8 foul shots, including Clay Nelson going 4-4 for a 70-62 win. TJ Smith also had three lay ups or put backs over the final 1:47.
The win moves WHA to 9-3, while the Bears fall to 9-2.
Anderson finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Smith came off the bench to lead the team with 18 points and eight boards, with 12 of those points coming in the second half.
Cole Rasmussen finished with his fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and also had six assists. Clay Nelson had 13 points and four steals, and Hansen scored nine points and had nine rebounds.
Anderson said this was a huge win for the Wolves, considering how badly they lost their previous two. “We weren’t shooting the ball very well from the outside, so we got the ball inside and were able to score. We also played good defense,” Anderson said on how they were able to win this game. “Our intensity late in the game also made a difference. After that first three, that gave us a lot of energy.”
WHA shot 44 percent from the field, but were only 2-15 from the outside. The Bears shot just under 34 percent, including a dismal 5-35 from three-point range.
After only turning the ball over seven times in the first half, WHA had 14 in the second — most of which led to some easy baskets for the Bears. The Wolves also gave up 19 second-half points on 17 offensive rebounds.
Alex Dawson, the Bears’ 6-5 post player, scored 18 of his game-high 29 points in the second half. It was his play inside that allowed the Bears to overcome an eight-point first half deficit to grab a 51-46 lead with five minutes to play. The Wolves responded by outscoring the Bears 24-11 the rest of the way.
Jonny Hamnes finished with 12 points and Ben Engebretson scored 10.
The Bears scored the first two baskets off turnovers to take a 5-0 lead, including a three-pointer by Hamnes. Over the next few minutes the Wolves took over, turning forced turnovers into easy transition baskets. Hansen scored twice inside, Nelson had a couple of lay ups, Rasmussen also scored inside and Smith made a lay up for a 17-6 lead.
Another three-pointer by Hamnes and one by Engebretson kept the game close, but it was Dawson scoring 11 points inside that did the most damage, including three baskets on put backs.
Thirteen first-half turnovers allowed the Wolves to stretch the lead to 33-25 at the break.
Coach Darin Schultz said he liked his team’s defensive intensity through the first 18 minutes. “This is a team that averages about 80 points a game, so for us to hold them to 25 points was a great half on defense.”
Friday’s Northland Conference game at Blackduck was postponed due to bad weather, but will be made up at a later date.
WHA has three road games at Pine River-Backus, Laporte and Sebeka this week. The Wolves close out January hosting Red Lake and travels to McGregor in a big section game.
