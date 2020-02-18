Coach Darin Schultz had many positive words to say after the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Blackduck 86-78 Friday night in Walker.
“They’re sitting in third place in the conference, and we know they’re a great team, but for us to get a win was really big,” the coach said. “It [helps] our guys going forward, knowing that we’re a team people will have to be worried about too.”
The win gives the Wolves a 7-5 record in the Northland Conference and 15-7 overall. The Drakes fall to 14-7 overall and 8-4 in conference play.
Schultz said there were several factors in the Wolves coming out with a win, but it ultimately came down to only turning the ball over 10 times and playing better defense in the second half. “We played with more energy and intensity in the second half, and the guys wanted it more.”
WHA also had a 40-24 rebounding advantage and 26-13 on second-chance points. Both teams shot 52 percent from the field and made 10 three-pointers, with the Drakes having a 20-10 edge in transition points.
Seniors Ethan Anderson, Cole Rasmussen and TJ Smith each scored in double figures to lead the Wolves.
Rasmussen scored 20 of his team-high 28 in the second half, including dropping in four threes. He also had six rebounds and nine assists.
Smith finished with 23 points and 13 boards, with Anderson scoring 17 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and adding five assists.
Seniors Tom Hansen and Connor Craven, and junior Clay Nelson also made their presence felt. Hansen had eight points, including a couple key baskets late, and pulled down six boards. Craven had a couple of boards, a big steal and was tasked with playing defense on Dylan Moen most of the night.
Moen still managed to score 33 points, but he had a harder time of it in the second half, and if not for two deep three-pointers, he would have been held to only nine points.
Both Ethan Merrill and Shawn O’Brien scored 12 and Sawyer Nendick added eight.
Rasmussen scored the first points of the game on a three-pointer, but the Drakes responded by making four threes of their own for a 12-5 lead. Blackduck stretched the lead to double figures, forcing a WHA time out.
The Wolves responded by getting the ball inside to Smith, who scored seven baskets, including four straight to cut the lead to 28-21. The lead would grow to double digits again as WHA turned the ball over a couple times.
The Wolves’ defense was a little flat-footed in the first 18 minutes as the Drakes made five three-pointers and scored several baskets in transition.
Two three-pointers by Anderson and one by Rasmussen kept WHA close, but it was the deep three-pointer by Anderson in the closing seconds of the half that cut the lead to 41-36.
“There weren’t a lot of words to be said at the half. Our guys know exactly what we need to do, we just have to go out there and do it,” Schultz said of his halftime speech.
WHA opened the second half by scoring the first six points to take a 42-41 lead. After the Drakes took a 46-42 lead, the Wolves got three-pointers from Rasmussen and Nelson, with Rasmussen scoring two more baskets inside for a 52-46 lead.
Over the next several minutes the Wolves extended the lead to 67-53 with under eight to play. The lead was still 11 when Moen made two long three-pointers and another one the old-fashioned way that cut it to 69-64. Rasmussen calmly sank a three to stop the bleeding and Hansen got free inside for an easy two to extend the lead back to nine.
Just over a minute later Blackduck only trailed 77-75, but once again Hansen got open under the basket, and Rasmussen, who was getting double-teamed, got him the ball for an easy two. At the other end, Hansen grabbed a rebound after a miss and was forced to foul with under a minute to go.
The Drakes only had five fouls, so they needed to foul and try to get a steal off the in bounds pass. WHA got the ball to Anderson, who made four straight foul shots off two one-and-ones for an 83-75 lead.
A three-pointer by O’Brien with 18 seconds left made it interesting, but Anderson made 1-2 foul shots. He then came up with a steal at the other end and fed the ball to Rasmussen for an easy lay up before time expired.
The game was full adversity for the Wolves, who fell behind early but managed to come back and build a 14-point lead, only to see Blackduck make a run. Ultimately the Wolves sealed the win by making 5-6 free throws down the stretch.
“We were able to withstand all that adversity and continue to fight,” the coach said. “And for us, our weakness as a team has been our free throw shooting when it matters most. We’ve probably lost two or three games because of it. To make our free throws at the end of the game when we needed shows that we’re growing as a team in the right direction toward the playoffs.”
Thursday’s game with St. John’s Prep, postponed because of weather, will be made up Saturday. The JV game begins at 12:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
This week the Wolves also host Nashwauk-Keewatin. WHA closes out the regular season hosting Cass Lake-Bena Monday night.
Blackduck wins at home
Monday night’s rematch of Friday night’s thriller in Walker went to host Blackduck this time, as the Wolves comeback came up short 78-73.
Trailing by 18 points with about seven minutes to go, WHA managed to cut the lead to 76-73 and had the ball, but they missed a wide-open three-pointer and the Drakes held on.
WHA shot only 37 percent from the field compared to 45 percent for the home team. The Wolves did have a 43-37 rebounding edge and scored 19 points off turnovers, which was six more than Blackduck.
Unlike the first game, WHA had 18 turnovers and were outscored 40-38 in the paint and 17-10 in transition points.
Finishing in double figures were Nelson and Smith with 18 points each, and Rasmussen scored 14. Nelson also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Smith had 11 rebounds and Rasmussen seven assists and six boards.
Craven scored nine points, Anderson eight and Hansen six points.
Merrill and Moen led the Drakes with 24 points each, and Quinn McKeeman scored 14. Both Merrill and Moen scored 14 of their points in the first half as Blackduck jumped out to a 45-30 lead.
Wolves beat Mustangs
It won’t go down as a pretty win, but WHA did just enough to beat Northome-Kelliher 55-33 Feb. 11 in Walker.
For the second straight game, the Wolves only had four turnovers in the first half as they built a double-digit lead. Once again they had a hard time holding onto the ball in the second half and coughed it up 14 times. Fortunately, most of those mistakes didn’t hurt as the Wolves’ defense only allowed 12 second-half points on 26 percent shooting.
Smith was the only Wolf to finish in double figures with 12 points. He also had nine rebounds.
Anderson and Nelson both scored nine points, with Nelson also having five steals and five assists.
Craven scored seven points, both Hansen and Trent Schultz had five, and Rasmussen and Strosahl added four. Rasmussen led with seven assists and 11 boards.
The Wolves never trailed and the game was tied once at 5-5. Anderson’s second three of the half gave WHA an 8-5 lead. Two baskets by Smith and one from Rasmussen extended the lead to 16-8.
The Wolves’ defense forced a handful of mistakes with lay ups by Nelson and Craven. Hansen’s basket extended the lead to 26-14, the largest of the first half.
WHA turned the ball over the first three times they touched the ball in the second half, but the Mustangs didn’t take advantage. They made only one basket and were 1-4 on foul shots.
A three-pointer by Craven and a driving bank shot by Carson Strosahl put WHA up 36-24. The Mustangs were never able to cut the lead to single digits, despite several more turnovers by the Wolves, who still managed to play good defense.
Leading the 5-16 Mustangs were Cedric Barrett, Jack Gilbert and Ethan Koisto who each scored nine points.
