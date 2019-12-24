Seniors Ethan Anderson and Cole Rasmussen lit up the scoreboard in the second half Thursday night as Walker-Hackensack-Akeley rallied for a 65-51 win at Menahga.
Anderson scored 15 of his game-high 23 points over the final 18 minutes, including nailing a trio of three-pointers. He also made two threes in the first half as the Wolves trailed by as many as eight points, and led the team with nine rebounds and four steals.
Rasmussen went to work inside, scoring four baskets and making 6-8 foul shots. He also stepped behind the arc to drain a three-pointer for 19 points. He led the Wolves with eight assists and had seven boards.
Menahga, who came into the game with a 2-2 record, jumped out to a 30-28 halftime lead, thanks to five three-pointers.
“We struggled to score in the first half. The guys had some open looks, the shots just weren’t falling,” Coach Darin Schultz said. “We also gave up 12 offensive rebounds.”
The Wolves clamped down on defense in the second half, rebounded a lot better and hit some big shots.
WHA came out hot in the second half and took a six- to eight-point lead.
“The guys played with passion, played hard. We got back to playing Wolves’ basketball,” Schultz added.
WHA finished the night shooting 49 percent from the floor while Menahga was at 29 percent. WHA also went 6-17 from behind the arc and the Braves were 8-31.
The Wolves had a 36-20 advantage on points in the paint and were 13-2 scoring in transition.
Tom Hansen also finished in double figures with 10 points, eight of which came in the first half.
Connor Craven had the defensive effort of the night by holding senior guard Tristan Aho to only one point.
Andreas Aho led the Braves with 15 points and Charlie Hodge finished with 14.
For the second straight year the Wolves start the season with a 6-0 record heading into the Christmas break. Friday and Saturday WHA hosts a four-team Holiday Tournament. The other three teams are Hill City, Lake Park-Audubon and Lakeview Christian.
The Lake Park-Audubon vs. Lakeview Christian game tips off at 5 p.m. and WHA will face Hill City at 7. The two teams who lose Friday will play at noon Saturday and the championship game is at 2 p.m.
WHA sits at 5-0
Balanced scoring, pressure defense and points in the paint led the Wolves to a 73-48 win over host Verndale Dec. 17.
WHA had four players score in double figures, had a 22-3 advantage on points off turnovers and were 44-18 on points in the paint.
The Wolves also shot nearly 47 percent from the field while holding Verndale to 32 percent, and dominated the boards 46-28.
Rasmussen led the way with 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his second double-double this season. Clay Nelson tossed in 15 points, Anderson scored 13 and TJ Smith finished with 12.
Hansen added seven points and eight rebounds. Anderson led with five assists and Nelson assisted on four buckets.
WHA dominated both halves, taking a 35-14 halftime lead. Anderson sank two threes in the first half and Rasmussen added one of his own.
Of the five baskets the Pirates made in the first half, four were from behind the arc. They finished with nine three-pointers.
Leading the Pirates was Dilan Orlando with nine points. Brandon Greenwaldt scored eight, with four others scoring six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.