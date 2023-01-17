Resiliency and determination are two words that come to mind when speaking of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s 57-54 come-from-behind win over visiting Northome-Kelliher Jan. 10.
The Wolves, who trailed by as many as 10 points early in the second half, closed the game on a 21-9 run and got key contributions from a number of players.
There were also some moments fans couldn’t watch as the Wolves turned the ball over 20 times on passes thrown out of bounds, or at ankles or knees, and gave up 16 second-chance points because of their inability to hold onto a rebound.
The Mustangs also had their moments of regret as there was an uncontested missed lay-up that would have given them a one-point lead with 30 seconds to play, 19 turnovers that led to 17 WHA points and shooting less than 55 percent from the foul line.
Despite all the miscues by both teams, there were also some great passes that led to clutch baskets, blocked shots and both teams’ playing hard until the final buzzer sounded.
Joe Tande provided several quality moments in the second half. Besides leading the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds, he also blocked a half-dozen shots, many of which came in the second half.
Also key to the win was Vinny Pederson, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half. He also made three straight baskets that kicked off the rally after the Mustangs grabbed a 10-point lead, and made two free throws with 12.3 seconds left that proved the final margin.
Eli Pfeiffer finished with eight points, and Parker Brock and Carter Nelson finished with four and three assists respectively, and each had three steals. Gavin Oelschlager made his brief playing time matter when he scored what proved to be the game-winner with 1:20 remaining on a pass from Nelson.
Brock, Nelson and Joseph Bieloh, who grabbed the rebound after the Mustangs missed a last-second three-pointer, each scored four points.
Billy Jack Schoenborn led the Mustangs with 22 points, including make four three-pointers. Marcus Johnson finished with 13 points and Anthony Johnson added six points.
WHA got off to a slow start when the game began but came back to grab a 19-14 lead. The Mustangs responded with a run of their own to grab a 26-23 halftime lead.
After Drew Deegan made a three-pointer to open the second half, the Mustangs responded with a 17-7 run to grab a 43-33 lead. WHA followed that with a 21-9 run to end the game.
WHA travels to Verndale this week and hosts Pine River-Backus and Hinckley-Finlayson. Next week they host both Nevis and St. John’s Prep, and travel to Laporte.
Panthers win big
Poor shooting and lots of turnovers led the Wolves to once again get off to a horrible start, one they were unable to overcome, as they fell 71-32 at Cass Lake-Bena Friday night.
WHA shot only 31 percent from the floor and was even worse at the foul line going 2-14 as they trailed 41-12 at the half.
The Wolves also turned the ball over 30 times that led to 26 points for the Panthers. The Panthers also scored 50 points in the paint and had 26 transitions points compared to zero for WHA.
Tande was WHA’s only player in double figures with 10 points, and along with Joseph Bieloh, led with six boards. Nelson finished with seven points and Oelschlager tossed in five.
