The Wolves built a 16-point second-half lead on visiting Park Rapids Thursday night and appeared to be in complete control.
Then over a span of about nine minutes, the Panthers sank several three-pointers on a 25-11 run to cut the lead to just two points with 3:01 to play.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was literally throwing the game away as they kept turning the ball over on bad passes, and when they got some good shots they missed several bunnies or lay-ups.
Senior Ethan Anderson, who led WHA with 20 points, turned the momentum when he sank a three-pointer on the possession after the Panthers cut the lead to two with a three-pointer. Over the next two minutes WHA extended the lead to eight points and held on for a 61-55 win.
The Wolves finished the game shooting nearly 47 percent compared to 36 percent for the Panthers. WHA also had a 25-8 points off turnover advantage, 30-12 points in the paint and 6-14 on three-pointers compared to 10-30 for Park Rapids.
One area where WHA struggled was on foul shots as they went 13-22, including going 2-7 in the first half.
Senior Cole Rasmussen finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and had four assists. Anderson also had four assists and pulled down six boards.
Tom Hansen, another senior, scored all nine of his points in the first half as WHA took a 32-22 lead.
Junior Clay Nelson finished with seven points and Trenton Schultz scored five, including sinking a three in the first half.
Kaiden Walsh came off the bench to lead the Panthers with 20 points, including scoring 15 in the second half. He sank four of his five three-pointers in the second half.
Nic Michaelson finished with 10 points, and both James Hartig and Jeff Haas scored six.
The win moves WHA to 4-0 on the season. This week they travel to Verndale and Menahga. The Wolves wrap up 2019 by hosting a four-team Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28.
WHA improves to 3-0
The Wolves won their third straight conference game Dec. 10, rallying in the second half to beat visiting Pine River-Backus 56-46.
Trailing 23-19 at the half, WHA outscored the Tigers by 15 points over the final 18 minutes.
Coach Darin Schultz said there were a couple reasons they played a better second half, but the difference was in the guy’s attitude.
“We just had to settle down on offense. We played a little conservative, but in the second half we were attacking and ready to shoot,” the coach said. “It’s great to start the season 3-0, but we’re taking this one game at a time.”
The Wolves made seven three-pointers, had a 49-38 rebounding edge, were 24-18 on points in the paint and 13-8 on points off turnovers.
Anderson recorded his second double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, including making five threes. He also was 4-4 from the foul line.
Cole Rasmussen got his first double-double with 12 points and 14 boards. Nelson scored 19 points, Hansen had seven big rebounds and three points, and Craven had five boards and two points.
“The guys really played together. Everyone is playing their roles and doing their job,” the coach noted.
The Wolves also did a great job on defense, holding the Tigers to only 30 percent shooting and limiting their two best players to a combined 20 points. Brady Raph finished with 17 points but Louis Bueckers only had three. Champ Howard finished with nine points.
“We also did a better job on the glass, limited their shot to one. That gave us more opportunities to score,” Schultz added.
