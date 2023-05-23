Three days after the Walker-Hackesack-Akeley boys’ golf team broke the school’s scoring record, they shattered it by posting a 303 to win the Rockridge Invitational in Virginia Friday.
The Wolves won the 18-team meet by three strokes ahead of Hermantown with Grand Rapids third with a 312.
Parker Brock continued his strong play for WHA by carding a three-under par 68 to take medalist honors. Tied for second were Caiden Carpenter of Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin and Holden Eujen of Hermantown with a 73.
Maverick Reed of WHA tied for fourth with a 74, while teammate Lake Elling tied for seventh with a 75. Michael Dascalos shot an 86, Matt Reierson had a 94 and Gus Pederson carded a 104.
Final conference meets
WHA’s previous scoring record set back in 2019 was broken May 16 by four strokes when the team carded a 312 to win both the front and back nines at the final two Northern Pines Conference meets at LongBow Golf Club north of Walker.
The Wolves won the front nine with a 149, 21 strokes ahead of three teams tied for second. Tied for second were United North Central, Park Rapids and Pine River-Backus.
Brock took medalist honors with a 35 and Elling was second with a 36. Reed shot a 38, Reierson had a 40, Dascalos carded a 42 and Alex Grundeen had a 48.
On the back nine, WHA shot a 166 to edge Cass Lake-Bena by three strokes. Finishing third was United North Central with a 168.
Dominic Fairbanks of Cass Lake-Bena and Carter Hillukka of UNC shared medalist honors with a 38, while Brock was third with a 39. Elling carded a 40, Dascalos, Reed and Reierson each had a 42, and Grundeen shot a 52.
Park Rapids girls’ team won both the front and back nines to secure the conference title. The Panthers shot a 118 on the front and 123 on the back.
Pine River-Backus took second with a 144 and 154.
Anna Eckman shot a 35 to take medalist honors on the front nine while teammate Maddie Maninga took second with a 38. WHA’s Kianna Johnson shot a 44.
Eckman also won the back with a 38 and Maninga was second with a 40. Johnson finished with a 47.
All-Conference teams
Making the all-conference first team were Brock, Elling and Reed for WHA, Hillukka of UNC, Fairbanks of Cass Lake-Bena and Hunter Harrison of Park Rapids.
On the girls’ side, Johnson of WHA was one of six on the first team. She was joined by Eckman, Maninga and Lexi Usher of Park Rapids, Sophia Anderson of Nevis and Alayna Day of UNC.
Selected to the boys’ second team were Dascalos of WHA, Nolan Eckman of Park Rapids, Gavin Brown of Cass Lake-Bena, Lealan Norby of Nevis, and Joey Hillukka and Paul Peterson of UNC. Making it for the girls were Cate Travis, Hannah Barchus and Lyrie Aulie of Pine River-Backus, Nakomis Mitchell of Cass Lake-Bena, Emma Vrieze of Park Rapids and Sophia Pulju of UNC.
Bemidji Girls Invite
A 30-yard chip-in for eagle helped Johnson card an 18-hole 90 that was good enough to tie for second at the Bemidji Girls Invite held May 15.
If not for a couple of missed putts Johnson would have been in the hunt to beat Margie Anderson of Bemidji, who took medalist honors with an 87. Also posting a 90 was Hannah Brouse of Crookston.
Bemidji was the top team with a 365, six strokes ahead of second-place Crookston.
Boys’ JH meet
The Wolves JH boys’ team took second place at the final conference meet held May 16 at Greenwood Golf Course in Bemidji.
UNC won the meet with a 320 and WHA had a 361.
Jackson Blair of UNC was the medalist with a 76, three strokes ahead of Monty Jendrup of Big Fork, Rycen Day of UNC and Tyson Haagenson of WHA.
Also playing well for WHA was Garret Turney who had an 85. Teammates Bryce Zubke had a 92, Hayden Huewe a 105, Noah McWaters shot a 111 and Cory Weeks a 120.
