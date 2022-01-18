Walker-Hackensack-Akeley played solid defense in the first half of Friday’s night home game with Browerville; it was the 12 turnovers, zero offensive rebounds and a 10-2 run to end the half that hindered them as they trailed 33-23 at the half.
The Wolves turned the ball over another eight times in the second half and they were unable to stop the Tigers from scoring in a 71-47 loss.
Browerville shot 54 percent from the field to WHA’s 38 percent, and they also had a 20-8 points off turnovers advantage and were 48-20 on points in the paint.
Christian Moe sank a trio of three-pointers in the second half to keep WHA in the game and finished with 15 points.
Drew Deegan came off the bench to score 12, Eli Pfeiffer had nine points and five rebounds, and Carson Strosahl had six points and six board.
Five Tigers finished in double figures with Miguel Maloney leading with 16 points.
WHA is at Hinckley-Finlayson and host Win-E-Mac this week, and next week they host Nevis and play at St. John’s Prep.
Tigers tame Wolves
WHA had one of their worst shooting performances of the season at Pine River-Backus Thursday night and never got on track in a 68-33 loss.
The Wolves shot only 22 percent from the floor while the Tigers were at 45 percent. Pine River-Backus also had a 50-14 point advantage in the paint and 22-12 on points off turnovers.
The Tigers led 43-12 at the break and ended up having three players finish in double figures. Brady Bristow led the way with 16 points.
Strosahl finished with nine points to lead WHA, with Brock scoring six. Deegan led with seven rebounds.
Mustangs top Wolves
A slow start led to another defeat for WHA, as host Northome-Kelliher held on for a 59-50 win Jan. 11.
WHA fell behind 35-21 at the half, and despite a valiant effort, they fell short as three starters ended up fouling out in the second half.
Both teams shot poorly all night. The Wolves were 34.5 percent from the field and the Mustangs at 29 percent. The Mustangs took 35 foul shots but only made 15, while WHA was 7-19.
The difference came down to the Mustangs scoring 34 more points than WHA on transition points, points off turnovers and points in the paint.
Moe led WHA with 12 points, six assists and four steals. Strosahl scored 10 points, Brock tossed in nine and Taylor added eight. Strosahl also had four assists and 11 rebounds for another double-double, while Taylor had six boards.
Benjamin Rieger led the Mustangs with 16 points and Landon Charnoski added 10.
