Over the last several years Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team has soundly beaten Laporte each time they’ve played.
Friday night the two teams met again in Laporte, which was the Wildcats’ home-opener and the Wolves’ first game of the season. Unlike previous match-ups, this game was different and Laporte would actually lead for most of the game until their youth and lack of numbers caught up with them, and WHA finally used their experience and size to take control.
With the game tied at 39 apiece, the Wolves closed the game on a 20-3 run over the final seven minutes for a 59-42 win.
Carson Strosahl, one of four senior WHA starters, scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half including two key baskets in the paint in the closing minutes. He also made three foul shots and led the team with eight rebounds.
Freshman Parker Brock led all scorers with 18 points, including making two three-pointers and seven more points in the second half.
Kai Ashmore finished with 11 points and three assists, and Adam Smith scored five and had five boards.
Sophomore Matthew Ingram led Laporte with 17 points, including draining four threes. Justin Clyde scored 11 points and had eight rebounds, Grant Hamilton finished with eight points nine rebounds, and Hudson Smith scored six points.
Laporte got off to a great start and led 17-12 as Ingram made two threes and two foul shots, and Smith scored twice from under the basket. WHA also turned over the ball nine times in that span.
A three-point by Adam Smith got WHA on track as they closed the half on a 14-7 run.
Coach Dan Craven shuffled 10 players in and out of the line-up, and at times the Wolves played well, but it was the turnovers that allowed Laporte to have the lead.
Laporte only had eight players dressed and have only one senior on the roster. For most of the game that didn’t hurt them, but foul trouble, missed shots and 11 second-half turnovers did.
WHA also had a few players come off the bench and make some key plays. Eli Pfeiffer drained a three-pointer in the second half for his first varsity points. Alex Daigle made two foul shots, grabbed and offensive rebound and scored and blocked a shot.
This week WHA hosts Sebeka and Park Rapids, while Laporte travels to Littlefork-Big Falls Thursday and hosts Bertha-Hewitt Friday.
Laporte drops opener
The young Wildcats had a tall task when they opened the season Thursday night at Cass Lake-Bena, but for the Panthers it was another easy win.
The Panthers got off to a great start and led 64-18 at the half on their way to a 96-32 win.
Four Panthers finished in double figures with Dominic Fairbanks leading the way with 30 points. Leroy Fairbanks scored 24, with two others scoring 10.
Hamilton led Laporte with 12 points, Clyde scored six, and both Smith and Justin Honer finished with four points.
