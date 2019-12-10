It took a little time for the Wolves to get on track, but once they did Laporte didn’t stand a chance in an 82-15 thumping Friday night in Walker.
The win moves Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to 2-0 on the season, but the competition gets much tougher this week. The Wolves host both Pine River-Backus and Park Rapids this week, and next week they travel to Verndale and Menahga.
The Wolves dominated Laporte on both sides of the ball. WHA shot 54 percent from the field while Laporte shot 22 percent. The Wolves also had a 49-4 points of turnover advantage, were 64-4 on points in the paint, 27-2 on fast-break points and 19-4 on second-chance points.
WHA scored the first nine points of the game, but it was only 14-2 about eight minutes in. That’s when the offense started to click and the defense forced 18 first-half turnovers. By the time the first half ended, the Wolves were firmly in control up 45-6.
Four Wolves scored in double figures with junior Clay Nelson leading the way with 24 points and seven steals. Seniors Cole Rasmussen scored 15, Connor Craven had 14 and TJ Smith 11. Rasmussen also had eight assists and seven rebounds, and Smith pulled down eight boards.
Seniors Tom Hansen and Trent Schultz each finished with six points, Kai Ashmore scored four, while senior Ethan Anderson had five assists and four steals.
Leading the 0-2 Wildcats was Chris McDougall with 10 points and nine rebounds. Ethan Moss scored three and had six boards, and Grant Hamilton had the final two points.
Gibson Smith had three of Laporte’s four assists.
The Wolves will wrap-up 2019 by hosting a four-team Holiday Tournament a Dec. 27-28.
Wolves win opener
The Wolves got great balanced scoring, shot the ball well and didn’t have a lot of turnovers as they opened the season Dec. 3 with a 74-51 road win over Northome-Kelliher.
Three WHA starters finished in double figures with two others scoring at least eight points.
Cole Rasmussen led with 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. Clay Nelson tossed in 13 points and led with eight steals and added four assists. Ethan Anderson recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Tom Hansen scored eight of his nine points in the second half and had three assists, TJ Smith finished with eight points and Craven added six.
Coach Darin Schultz was pleased with the team’s performance, and said there were a lot of positives coming out of their first game. “I was happy with how the guys executed on offense, didn’t turn the ball over a lot and made their shots.”
As a team, WHA shot 41 percent compared to only 33 for the Mustangs. The Wolves also had a 46-30 points-in-the-paint advantage, had 30 fast-break points, and only had 17 turnovers compared to 24 for the home team.
Rasmussen dropped in a three-pointer to open the game, and Connor Craven followed with two others as WHA took a 38-23 halftime lead. Of the nine players who saw action, eight would score.
Benji Jourdan was the lone Mustang in double figures with 14 points. Albert Charnoski scored eight and Jack Gilbert added seven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.