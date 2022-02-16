The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ basketball team got off to a great start in Friday night’s home game with Northome-Kelliher.
Drew Deegan had a dunk and made two three-pointers, Eli Pfeiffer made a short jumper, Kenseth Taylor completed a three-point play and Christian Moe made a lay up and drained a three as the Wolves stormed out to 22-11 lead.
The Mustangs would answer and come back to tie game at the break at 36 apiece. A 10-2 run over the final 90 seconds broke a tie with the visitors winning 79-71.
But the story of the game was the number of free throws shot by the visitors in each half as WHA was called for a total of 29 fouls. The Mustangs, who play extremely physically, were 34-51 while the Wolves were 8-11. No team is going to win when allowing that many foul shots.
Several Mustang fouls — many of them hand-checks, slaps, pushes or elbows — were either ignored or not seen by the officials. One happened near the end of the first half as Alex Daigle was knocked to the floor with an elbow to the head, but they caught Daigle for a technical when he got up and shoved the guilty party.
One play that symbolizes what kind of night it was for WHA came early in the second half. Taylor came up with a steal while running along the baseline, but the official got in the way, knocking the ball back to the Mustangs, who ended up scoring on the possession.
Rebounding hurt the Wolves all game long. The Mustangs had a 46-31 edge and had a 36-24 points in the paint advantage.
Moe led WHA with 19 points, eight assists and four steals, Deegan scored 10 points and had six rebounds, and both Taylor and Daigle scored nine. Kai Ashmore came off the bench to finish with eight points, Eli Pfeiffer, who had to battle foul trouble all game long, scored six, and Joseph Bieloh scored his first five varsity points.
Taylor also had four assists, with Parker Brock and Bieloh each having three. Ashmore had five rebounds.
Reiger led the Mustangs with 24 points, Marcus Johnson scored 20, Landon Charnoski had 11 and Albert Charnoski scored 10.
There were several lead changes in the second half. A steal and second dunk by Deegan cut the lead to 58-57, but the Mustangs would grab the momentum and take a 69-62 lead as WHA had too many empty possessions off missed shots ot turnovers.
Moe taking a charge of Johnson, which was his fifth foul changed the momentum. On the ensuing possession Daigle knocked down a three, cutting the lead to four. That was followed by back-to-back jumpers by Ashmore that tied the game at 69 with 1:57 remaining. A drive lay up by Reiger and free throw by Landon Charnoski put the Mustangs up 72-69 with under a minute to play.
The Wolves missed a three on their next possession, but the defense gave them the ball back with another charge. WHA missed another open three, but Taylor was under the basket and scored on a put back with 42 seconds left.
Those were the last points WHA would score as the Mustangs closed the game on a 7-0 run. Reiger was fouled on the next possession and made the first free throw, but he missed the second with Wyatt Plackner gabbing the board. He went up for a shot but missed and fell to the floor with WHA called for another questionable foul. He made 1-2 free throws and WHA turned the ball over on the ensuing possession.
The Wolves were unable to get a steal after the inbounds and were forced to foul. Taylor fouled Reiger with nine seconds left and then received two technicals for something he said to the official. The two technicals automatically disqualifies him from playing in the next game at Cass Lake-Bena, and gave Reiger six free throws.
Reiger missed the first three foul shots, which got the WHA student section excited, but the senior guard made the final three. Retaining possession, the Mustangs scored again for the final points.
The Wolves’ Thursday night game at Northland Community Schools was canceled due to weather and will not be made up.
The 3-17 Wolves, who have lost 14 straight, are at Cass Lake-Bena and host Pine River-Backus this week. Next week they travel to Nevis and host Verndale.
Red Lake wins at home
WHA outplayed host Red Lake in the second half of their game Feb. 8, but it was the first half where they got off to a slow start.
Trailing by 18 at the half, the Wolves outscored the Warriors 44-41 in the second half in a 95-80 loss.
The Warriors dominated most of the stat charts including a 58-36 advantage on points in the paint, 17-9 on second-chance points and 20-8 on transition points. It also didn’t help that WHA was 16-28 from the foul line and had seven more turnovers.
Of the two WHA players to finish in double figures, Moe led with a game-high 25 points and Pfeiffer tossed in 12.
Deegan and Daigle both finished with nine points, Taylor scored seven and along with Moe each had eight rebounds. Taylor also led with four assists, with Deegan, Pfeiffer and Bieloh each having three dimes.
In his first varsity action, Niko Morrow scored four points including making a three-pointer, and had two steals.
Gerald Kingbird led Red Lake with 20 points, with both Ken Fox and Josh Graves scoring 13.
