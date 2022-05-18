Quality pitching and solid defense were two of the reasons the Wolves’ baseball team swept a home double-header with Laporte Thursday night.
The 11-1 and 18-6 victories were the Wolves first of the season, moving them to 2-6 going into the final week of the regular season. Laporte falls to 0-8, which also includes losing to both Bagley and Pine River-Backus last week.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley had 10 hits and two free bases in the first game, and another eight hits in the second.
Christian Moe went all six innings in the first game, giving up only four hits and one walk, while striking out five.
His counterpart, southpaw Owen Tisland, struck out seven, but his defense committing five errors.
Ficher Smith led WHA with three hits, both Wyatt Hegg and Logan Watts had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, with Carson Strosahl, Leyton Pinski and Moe each having a hit. Strosahl and Pinski each had a RBI.
Isaac Clyde and Tisland each had two hits, with Tisland driving in the lone run with a single in the sixth.
The Wolves scored two runs in the first as Hegg scored on Watts’ single and Watts scored on Isaiah Agard’s grounder. WHA added a run in the third when Strosahl reached on an error and after stealing both second and third, scored on an errant throw to third.
The final eight runs came in the sixth and ended the game under the 10-run mercy rule. Smith got it started by beating out a throw on a grounder that got by the pitcher. Devin Johnson followed with a walk and Moe loading the bases on a bunt single down the third-base line.
Hegg, the next batter, drove in two runs with a single to right, Watts followed with a RBI single up the middle and Strosahl drove in a run with a double. Two batters later Agard drove in a run on a slow grounder between the pitcher’s mound and first that the first baseman decided to go home with, but the throw was late and way off, allowing another run to score.
After a strike out by Tisland, Smith hit a shallow pop fly that fell in for a single. Joseph Bieloh was caught in a pickle between third and home, and was tagged by Tisland for the third out, but the catcher was called for obstructing Bieloh’s path home and he was called safe. Pinski followed with a RBI single that scored Smith and ended the game.
WHA got off to a great start in the second game by scoring six runs in each of their first two innings and never looked back. They added six more in the fourth of a game that ended in four frames.
Laporte scored one run in the first, three in the second and two in the third.
Eli Pfeiffer got the win in two innings of work. He allowed four hits and two walks.
Cole Rutten pitched the final two frames and gave up two runs on one hit and one walk, and fanned two.
Hegg, Bieloh, Strosahl, Kenseth Taylor, Geo Morris, Agard, Johnson and Moe each had a hit, with Bieloh, Taylor and Johnson all having doubles. Agard and Moe each had two RBIs, with Hegg, Taylor and Jacob Smith each having one RBI. Six runs scored on wild pitches, three on errors, two on hit batters and one on a bases-loaded walk.
Grant Hamilton scored Laporte’s first run on wild pitch after he singled and stole two bases. In the next inning Tisland and Hudson Smith both reached on one-out singles, with Tisland scoring on a wild pitch. Justin Clyde scored the next run on Isaac Clyde’s single, who then scored on a passed ball.
Laporte’s final two runs also scored on wild pitches after Jackson Hartman reached on a walk and Tisland singled.
Justin Clyde was Laporte’s first pitcher but was relieved in the first by Toby Opsal. Hudson Smith took over in the second with Isaac Clyde pitching the final two innings.
Wolves swept at home
Devin Johnson and Taylor Dahl both pitched well in the first game of a double-header in Walker May 10. The only difference were the errors that kept piling up for the Wolves and the base runners they left stranded in a 9-3 Panthers’ win.
Johnson finished with nine strike outs, walked six and gave up five hits. The defense committed seven errors that allowed for six unearned runs.
Dahl reached the pitch count maximum in the fifth. He fanned 12, walked five and only gave up two hits.
The Panthers scored once in the second and another run in the third. WHA got a run back on Strosahl’s RBI single that scored Hegg, who reached on a walk and stole second.
Cass Lake extended the lead to 5-1 in the fifth, but WHA answered with two in the bottom half. Pinski walked and scored the first run on a wild pitch, while Watts singled and also scored on a wild pitch.
The Panthers’ final four runs came in the sixth on two hits, a walk, hit batter and fielding error.
The Wolves stranded runners in scoring position in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth inning.
In the nightcap, WHA’s pitchers each struggled with their control as they fell behind 13-5.
The Wolves rallied to tie the game with five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, but the Panthers answered in their last at-bat by scoring a run on two hits for a 14-13 win.
Strosahl and Agard both had two hits, while Hegg, Taylor, Smith and Pinski each had a hit. Agard had a two-run double in the fourth with the majority of runs scored either on errors or wild pitches.
Hegg, Watts and Moe each walked twice. Hegg and Strosahl both scored three runs with Watts scoring twice.
Taylor struggled with his control and pitched into the second inning. He allowed nine runs on four hits and walked seven.
Smith followed and was lifted after the four batters he faced all reached base. Strosahl came on in relief and hit the first batter and walked the next.
Watts was the final hurler and pitched well, giving up no hits and striking out three in two-plus innings of work. He was the pitcher of record when the Panthers led off the fifth with a double, walk and RBI single to end the game.
