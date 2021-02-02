The Wolves did not look very sharp in a 82-49 loss Thursday night to visiting Red Lake.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley turned the ball over 26 times and only shot 29.6 percent from the floor as they fell to 0-3 on the season.It didn’t help that this was the Wolves’ first game in 12 days.
Red Lake dominated the stat chart by shooting nearly 46 percent from the floor, including 62 percent inside the arc. They scored 42 points in the paint compared to 20 for WHA, had 23 points in transition while WHA had 10, finished with 22 second-chance points and 32 points off turnovers, and had a 44 to 31 rebounding edge.
The Wolves had only eight second-chance points and 23 points off Red Lake’s 20 turnovers.
Clay Nelson, the Wolves’ only senior, had a nice game, finishing with 18 points, nine steals and four assists.
Carson Strosahl scored eight points and had 10 rebounds, and both Kenseth Taylor and Christian Moe scored six.
The Warriors’ Aaron Chaboyea led all scoring with 31 points, Delwyn Holthusen III finished with 23 and Trenton Holthusen scored 11.
Red Lake made five three-pointers in the first half to take a big lead that WHA cut to 13 points in the final minute of the first half. Moe sank two three-pointers during the run, Adam Smith also drained one and Nelson had a handful of steals that he was able to turn a few into lay ups.
Red Lake scored the final four points of the half to take a 45-28 lead. The Warriors opened the second half by draining a three-pointer and the Wolves never mounted a rally after that.
This week the Wolves host 5-0 Nevis and 0-4 St. John’s Prep.
