The Wolves are on a winning streak!
Thursday night Walker-Hackensack-Akeley beat host Laporte 71-53 and Saturday afternoon senior Clay Nelson made a lay up in the closing seconds to edge Northome-Kelliher 56-54.
The first time WHA played Northome-Kelliher back on Feb. 9, the Mustangs made seven three-pointers in the second half for a 72-44 win.
WHA never trailed in the rematch, although it got dicey at the end as the Mustangs erased a nine-point lead with 2:30 to go to tie the game late.
Both teams looked sluggish to start, but in a short time WHA found its groove and jumped out to an 11-5 lead that they extended to 18-11. Along the way, though ,they were only 7-12 on foul shots.
By the time the first half ended the Wolves only led 24-21, even though they only turned the ball over once while forcing the Mustangs into seven turnovers.
WHA got off to a good start in the second half as Adam Smith drained the first of his two three-pointers on their opening possession. The lead would swell to double digits as both Carson Strosahl and Nelson scored inside, and Strosahl completed a three-point play. Two foul shots by Kenseth Taylor gave WHA its biggest lead at 36-27 with 13 minutes to play.
Over the next seven minutes, the Mustangs hit a couple of threes and cut the lead to 43-42 with 5:40 to play. A three by Taylor and one by Smith turned the momentum as WHA upped its lead to 53-44 with 2:30 to play.
After just one turnover in the first half, WHA got sloppy with the ball and threw it away a handful of times, which the Mustangs turned into transition baskets. They also missed three foul shots including the front end of two one-and-ones.
With WHA up 54-50, Landon Charnoski was fouled with under 30 seconds to play. The Mustangs’ junior made the first but missed the second. WHA was unable to grab the loose ball, and after several passes, Ben Reiger drained a three-pointer that tied the game with about 13 seconds to play.
Nelson took the inbounds pass and raced down the floor, dribbling by everyone to the basket and scoring with 5.6 seconds remaining.
The Mustangs called time to set up a play while the Wolves talked about how they were going to set up the defense. WHA did not allow an easy or long inbounds pass, and while the Mustangs did get off a shot that missed, it was only after the clock had expired.
WHA had four starters in double figures. Nelson led all scoring with 18 points and had four assists and three steals. Strosahl finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Smith scored 11 and had seven boards and four steals, and Taylor tossed in 10 points.
The first time the two teams met Kaden Albrecht and Charnoski each scored 19 points. Albrecht was unavailable for the game and Charnoski only scored five points this time.
Jack Gilbert led the Mustangs with 15 points, Reiger scored 10 including two second-half threes, and Marcus Johnson added nine points.
This week the 3-9 Wolves have three tough games on the schedule. They host Pine River-Backus, and travel to both Cass Lake-Bena and Nevis.
WHA beats Laporte
The game at Laporte was not like the first time the two teams met a couple weeks ago in Walker. On that night the Wolves dominated from the start and won by 61 points. This game was much closer.
Laporte scored the first basket, but WHA scored the next six to take a 12-2 lead. The Wolves would maintain that double-digit lead, and went into the half up 28-12.
Senior Clay Nelson scored 12 points in the half, including a couple lay ups in transition. Adam Smith drained a three-pointer, and both Carson Strosahl and Kenseth Taylor scored three baskets in the paint area.
Laporte started the second half on a mini run as both Caine Richardson and Gibson Smith made three-pointers that cut WHA’s lead to nearly single digits. A three-pointer and an old-fashioned three by Adam Smith quickly turned the momentum, and within a short period of time the lead was up to 26 points.
At the nine-minute mark, Laporte showed some life and cut the lead to 16 points. Gibson Smith, Justin Clyde and Grant Hamilton each made some baskets and sank some foul shots as WHA only led 54-38 with about six minutes to play. But that was the closest the Wildcats got.
Strosahl recorded a double-double and led WHA with 19 points and 12 rebounds. He also had four steals.
Nelson finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Both Adam Smith and Taylor scored 16 points, with Taylor pulling down seven boards and Smith having five.
The only other points scored by WHA came on Logan Watts’ three-pointer in the second half.
Gibson Smith led Laporte with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Justin Clyde had 13 points, while Ethan Moss scored six and had six boards.
WHA shot 47 percent from the floor compared to only 33 percent for Laporte. The Wolves also dominated the boards 45-24 and had a 48-32 edge on points in the paint.
Tigers maul Wolves
The Wolves’ shooting woes continued as they had one of their worst performances of the season in a 70-38 loss at Pine River-Backus Feb. 22.
WHA shot only 27 percent from the floor compared to 42 percent for the host Tigers. Pine River, which led 43-21 at the half, also had a 23-12 advantage on points off turnovers, 17-6 on second-chance points and 42-28 on points in the paint.
Strosahl led WHA with 11 points and pulled down 16 boards. Ashmore finished with eight points, Nelson scored six and Adam Smith had five.
The Tigers had four players in double figures with Brady Bristow leading the way with 18 points. Rian Struss scored 14, Champ Howard 13 and Carson Travis had 11 points.
