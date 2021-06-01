The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley baseball team will open the playoffs this week after winning two of their final three games of the regular season.
Last week the Wolves trounced visiting Northome-Kelliher 15-3 in five innings, but two nights later under cool temperatures fell 15-1 to Fosston.
In the home win, Caden Opheim pitched into the fourth, allowing three runs on zero hits and six walks, while striking out five. Christian Moe came on in relief to get the final six outs. Moe allowed two singles, one walk and struck out the final batter looking.
The Wolves finished with 15 hits and six walks. Lead-off hitter Triston Fielder had three singles, Moe a double, two singles and two walks, Gavin Johannsen two singles and was hit by a pitch, Carson Strosahl two singles, Logan Watts two singles, Jacob Smith a double and single, Ficher Smith a single and walk and Kenseth Taylor a single.
After the Mustangs scored twice in the first on two walks and an error, WHA answered in the bottom half with two runs. Fielder led off with a single and scored on Moe’s double, with Johannsen driving in the second run on a fielding error.
WHA added a run in the second as Ficher Smith walked and scored on Fielder’s infield single that appeared to bounce off the pitcher’s mound.
In the third inning, WHA took an 8-2 lead. Jacob Smith had a bases-loaded RBI single, Strosahl scored on a wild pitch, Fielder drove in a run with a bloop single behind shortstop and Moe plated two with a single over the second baseman.
The Mustangs got a run back in the top of the fourth, but the Wolves answered with seven. Jacob Smith had a RBI double, Johannsen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Watts drove in a run with an infield single, Strosahl had a two-run single and two other runs scored on wild pitches.
Fosston wins at BSU
The Wolves closed out the regular season Thursday night, playing under the lights at Bemidji State University with a 15-1 loss to Fosston.
WHA managed just three hits over six innings with Caden Opheim, Johannsen and Strosahl each collecting one. Strosahl’s’ two-out single in the bottom of the first drove in the Wolves’ only run.
Fosston scored twice in the first, once in the second, two more runs in the third, two in the fourth and once in the fifth. The big inning was eight runs in the sixth.
WHA used four pitchers with Fielder getting the start. Also seeing action were Strosahl, Johannsen and Taylor.
