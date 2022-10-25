Gavin Oelschlager’s pick-six early in second quarter was all the momentum Walker-Hackensack-Akeley needed as the offense would go on to score twice more for a 20-8 win at Bagley last Wednesday.

Both teams came in with identical 2-5 records, but it was the Wolves’ defense that denied the Flyers most of the night, while the offense finished with 206 yards of rushing.

