Gavin Oelschlager’s pick-six early in second quarter was all the momentum Walker-Hackensack-Akeley needed as the offense would go on to score twice more for a 20-8 win at Bagley last Wednesday.
Both teams came in with identical 2-5 records, but it was the Wolves’ defense that denied the Flyers most of the night, while the offense finished with 206 yards of rushing.
Logan Watts scored twice on runs of one yard in the third quarter and six in the fourth to finish the night with 176 yards on 26 carries, giving him 1,078 yards on the season.
The Wolves’ offense only attempted six passes with Parker Brock completing two for five yards to Eli Pfeiffer. There were a couple of drops, including one in the end zone, and a blatant pass interference penalty at the goal line that wasn’t called.
WHA’s defense held the Flyers out the end zone until the final minute. In addition to the interception, Joe Hed recovered a fumble, there was a turnover on downs, two quarterback sacks and three tackles for losses.
“That was a great game guys. I felt that was team in. All three phases played well — defense, offense and special teams. Good job overall,” Coach Aaron Pfeiffer told the team after the win.
Up next for the Wolves is a familiar opponent. They open the playoffs Tuesday night (results not known when this issue went to press) at Pine River-Backus, who beat WHA 41-6 to open the season back on Sept. 1.
Ficher Smith led the way with 10 solo tackles, one sack and eight assisted tackles. Alex Daigle had seven solos and two assists, Payden Yeats five solos and three assists, while Carson Swanson and Aiden Phillips both had four solos. Eli Pfeiffer had one sack and one solo tackle, and Amani Nason and Oelschlager each had two solos.
Bagley won the toss and chose to receive the opening kick-off. After a three-and-out, WHA drove to the six, but a false start penalty on fourth-and-one led to a turnover on downs.
On the Flyers’ second possession, they managed to move the ball across midfield, but after a holding and false start penalties, Smith pressured Isaac Schermerhorn, whose errant throw was returned 45 yards by Oelschlager for the touchdown.
That was the only score of the first half as WHA punted on their second possession and had another turnover-on-downs. Bagley did put together a nice drive, but on fourth-and-long, Edward Pinski batted away a pass just outside the goal line.
In the second half, WHA started with great field position at their 46 after a short kick. Watts capped the 13-play drive with a one-yard plunge on third down. He carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards on the drive.
The next time WHA touched the ball they drove 72 yards in 12 yards. Watts scored on a six-yard run out on a fourth down, with Brock scoring the conversion on a run around the right end for a 20-0 lead with 7:27 to go.
Bagley’s touchdown came on Elias Lafond’s 42-yard sweep outside the left end with 54 seconds remaining. Schermerhorn and Peyton Auginaush hooked up on the two-point conversion.
