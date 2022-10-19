Walker-Hackensack-Akeley was going for their third straight gridiron win Friday night when they hosted Wadena-Deer Creek.
The Wolves were able to move the ball most of the game, however, they were unable to cap a lot of those drives with points.
WHA only punted once in each half, but they turned the ball over three times on downs and once on a fumble in a 48-18 loss.
The Homecoming game, which was also Parent’s Night, also featured a special ceremony at the half honoring the 1968 team that finished undefeated at 8-0 and unscored upon, and a game ball presentation to the family of Jay Kennedy, who was a member of the chain gang for many years before his passing earlier this year.
WHA finished with 261 yards of offense, but the Wolverines, who did not punt at all, had 355. Logan Watts rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries. He had 115 yards in the first half alone and scored twice on runs of three and 12 yards.
Parker Brock completed 7-12 yards for 86 yards, including a 37-yard reception for a score to Eli Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer finished the game with four catches for 72 yards.
As for the Wolverines, they scored the first five times they had the ball on drives of 65, 59, 43, 63 and 70 yards to take a 34-12 lead at the half. They also had both 60- and 22-yard scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
WHA’s defense did come up with two interceptions and forced a turnover on downs at the goal line, but they gave up too many big plays. There was 56-yard pass play for the first touchdown, a 63-yard run that gave the Wolverines a 27-0 lead, and a 68-yard bomb with 13 seconds left in the half after WHA scored twice within the span of just over a minute to cut the lead to 27-12.
Ficher Smith led the defense with seven solo and two assisted tackles. Watts had five solos, Gavin Oelschlager four solos, a sack and an interception, Joe Hed three solos and two assisted tackles, and Pfeiffer intercepted a pass and had three total tackles.
The Wolves won the toss and took the ball. Watts rushed six straight times for 35 yards and put the ball on the 28. On a fourth-and-five play, Brock was sacked on the blitz.
It took the Wolverines only three plays to score as Josiah Kallevig connected with Teshome Loer on a 56-yard pass play. Cole Woods added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
On WHA’s second possession that began at their 40 after another squib kick, they turned the ball over on a fumble on fourth down. The Wolverines cashed in six plays later on Evan Lunde’s 18-yard run on the first play of the second quarter with Woods adding the extra point.
A no-call on a blatant pass interference penalty followed by a holding penalty led to a punt on WHA’s third possession. A 22-yard return set the Wolverines up at WHA’s 43, and five plays later and on fourth down Kallevig and Loer connected again on a seven-yard pitch and catch for six. The big play was a targeting penalty by WHA that moved the ball inside the 15.
WHA once again got great field position after a 15-yard return by Alex Daigle, with an additional 10 yards tacked on for a late hit out of bounds. But once again the drive stalled, and WHA turned the ball over on downs.
On the very next play, Evan Lunde got outside the right end and scampered 63 yards for the touchdown with Woods adding the extra point for a 27-0 lead.
The Wolves finally were able to get on the scoreboard when Watts capped a 58-yard drive as Watts followed the block by Carson Swanson into the end zone from three yards. Watts had first-down runs of 15 and 16 yards on the drive.
Oelschlager came up with the defensive play of the half when he snagged Kallevig’s pass out of the air near the 25 and returned it to the 12. On the next play Watts scored with 39 seconds left in the half.
As quickly as WHA grabbed the momentum, the defense gave it right back. Mark Lunde got behind them, and he hauled in a deep pass from Kallevig for a 68-yard score with 13 seconds on the clock.
The Wolverines opened the second half taking the ball to the goal line where WHA’s defense made a huge stop. The Wolves put together a nice drive that moved the ball across midfield, but it stalled after two incomplete passes on third and fourth down.
Five plays later Kallevig and Isaac Hammond connected on a five-yard pass to extend the lead 41-12.
After a three-and-out by WHA, the defense came up with a turnover when Pfeiffer picked off a pass and returned it 65 yards for a pick-six. Sideline interference and block-in-the-back penalties negated the score, but five plays later Brock found Pfeiffer open, who out-raced the defense for the score.
The Wolverines’ final score came with under a minute to play on a 22-yard run after WHA turned the ball over on a muffed punt attempt.
Wednesday night the Wolves close out the regular season at Bagley, a team that comes in with an identical 2-5 record. Last Friday night the Flyers beat Fosston 32-6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.